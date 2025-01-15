Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.04 °C, check weather forecast for January 15, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Goa on January 15, 2025 here.
The temperature in Goa today, on January 15, 2025, is 30.57 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.04 °C and 34.3 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 37% and the wind speed is 37 km/h. The sun rose at 07:03 AM and will set at 06:22 PM.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, January 16, 2025, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.85 °C and 37.2 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 29%.
With temperatures ranging between 23.04 °C and 34.3 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Goa today stands at 60.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|January 16, 2025
|30.57
|Overcast clouds
|January 17, 2025
|34.58
|Broken clouds
|January 18, 2025
|34.80
|Scattered clouds
|January 19, 2025
|34.73
|Scattered clouds
|January 20, 2025
|34.68
|Broken clouds
|January 21, 2025
|35.76
|Few clouds
|January 22, 2025
|36.86
|Scattered clouds
Weather in other cities on January 15, 2025
