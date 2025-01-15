Goa Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.04 °C, check weather forecast for January 15, 2025

The temperature in Goa today, on January 15, 2025, is 30.57 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.04 °C and 34.3 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 37% and the wind speed is 37 km/h. The sun rose at 07:03 AM and will set at 06:22 PM. Goa weather update on January 15, 2025

Tomorrow, on Thursday, January 16, 2025, Goa is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.85 °C and 37.2 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 29%.

With temperatures ranging between 23.04 °C and 34.3 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Goa today stands at 60.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Goa for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 16, 2025 30.57 Overcast clouds January 17, 2025 34.58 Broken clouds January 18, 2025 34.80 Scattered clouds January 19, 2025 34.73 Scattered clouds January 20, 2025 34.68 Broken clouds January 21, 2025 35.76 Few clouds January 22, 2025 36.86 Scattered clouds



Weather in other cities on January 15, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 25.43 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 21.96 °C Broken clouds Chennai 26.92 °C Light rain Bengaluru 24.65 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 23.99 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 25.23 °C Sky is clear Delhi 18.83 °C Scattered clouds



To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.