Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Oct 08, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Gohana assembly constituency result: BJP's AK Sharma leads with over 11,000 votes in Gohana; Harsh Chhikara trails

ByHT News Desk, hindustantimes.com
Oct 08, 2024 02:04 PM IST

Gohana assembly constituency result: Jagbir Singh Malik from the Indian National Congress is also trailing by over 13,000 votes in Haryana's Gohana

Gohana assembly constituency result: Independent candidate Harsh Chhikara is currently trailing by over 34,000 votes behind the leading BJP candidate, Arvind Kumar Sharma in Haryana's Gohana.

BJP candidate Arvind Kumar Sharma
BJP candidate Arvind Kumar Sharma

Jagbir Singh Malik from the Indian National Congress is also lagging, trailing by over 13,000 votes. The vote counting is still ongoing.

Follow live updates on assembly election results

According to the latest trends on the Election Commission of India's results website, 10 out of 16 rounds of counting have been completed, with the 11th round currently underway.

Independent candidates Rajvir Singh Dahiya and Shiv Kumar Rangeela from the Aam Aadmi Party are also trailing in the election.

A total of 11 candidates are contesting for the Gohana Assembly seat this election, including Arun Ninaniya (IND), Arvind (IND), Arvind Kumar Sharma (BJP), Dinesh Kumar (BSP), Harsh Chhikara (IND), Jagbir Singh Malik (INC), Kuldeep Malik (JJP), Rajbir (IND), Rajvir Singh Dahiya (IND), Shiv Kumar Rangeela (AAP), and Sunny (IND).

Follow live updates on Haryana assembly election results

Arvind Kumar Sharma served as a Member of Parliament in the 17th Lok Sabha representing Rohtak. He previously represented the Karnal constituency in the 15th Lok Sabha as a member of the Indian National Congress but switched to the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2019. In the 2019 parliamentary elections, Sharma won a closely contested race against Deepender Hooda of INC by a margin of 7,503 votes.

The ruling BJP has surpassed the majority mark in the Haryana assembly, leading in 49 seats, while Congress is ahead in 35, according to the latest trends from the Election Commission's website.

Among the notable candidates, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Congress leaders Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Vinesh Phogat, and Udai Bhan are currently leading in their respective constituencies.

However, INLD's Abhay Singh Chautala, and JJP's Dushyant Chautala are trailing behind.

Chief Minister Saini, contesting from Ladwa in Kurukshetra, is leading by 9,632 votes over his Congress opponent and sitting MLA Mewa Singh.

Former Chief Minister Hooda, seeking reelection from Garhi Sampla-Kiloi, is leading by a significant margin of 41,077 votes against the BJP's Manju Hooda.

Congress' Vinesh Phogat, an Olympic wrestler, is ahead of her BJP rival Yogesh Kumar by 4,130 votes in the Julana seat in Jind district.

In the outgoing assembly, the BJP has 41 MLAs (including the Adampur seat won in the 2022 bypoll), Congress has 28 MLAs, the JJP has 6, while both the Haryana Lokhit Party and Indian National Lok Dal have one member each. There are four Independents, and nine seats remain vacant.

Get Current Updates on...
See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On