Gohana assembly constituency result: BJP's AK Sharma leads with over 11,000 votes in Gohana; Harsh Chhikara trails

Gohana assembly constituency result: Independent candidate Harsh Chhikara is currently trailing by over 34,000 votes behind the leading BJP candidate, Arvind Kumar Sharma in Haryana's Gohana. BJP candidate Arvind Kumar Sharma

Jagbir Singh Malik from the Indian National Congress is also lagging, trailing by over 13,000 votes. The vote counting is still ongoing.

According to the latest trends on the Election Commission of India's results website, 10 out of 16 rounds of counting have been completed, with the 11th round currently underway.

Independent candidates Rajvir Singh Dahiya and Shiv Kumar Rangeela from the Aam Aadmi Party are also trailing in the election.

A total of 11 candidates are contesting for the Gohana Assembly seat this election, including Arun Ninaniya (IND), Arvind (IND), Arvind Kumar Sharma (BJP), Dinesh Kumar (BSP), Harsh Chhikara (IND), Jagbir Singh Malik (INC), Kuldeep Malik (JJP), Rajbir (IND), Rajvir Singh Dahiya (IND), Shiv Kumar Rangeela (AAP), and Sunny (IND).

Arvind Kumar Sharma served as a Member of Parliament in the 17th Lok Sabha representing Rohtak. He previously represented the Karnal constituency in the 15th Lok Sabha as a member of the Indian National Congress but switched to the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2019. In the 2019 parliamentary elections, Sharma won a closely contested race against Deepender Hooda of INC by a margin of 7,503 votes.

The ruling BJP has surpassed the majority mark in the Haryana assembly, leading in 49 seats, while Congress is ahead in 35, according to the latest trends from the Election Commission's website.

Among the notable candidates, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Congress leaders Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Vinesh Phogat, and Udai Bhan are currently leading in their respective constituencies.

However, INLD's Abhay Singh Chautala, and JJP's Dushyant Chautala are trailing behind.

Chief Minister Saini, contesting from Ladwa in Kurukshetra, is leading by 9,632 votes over his Congress opponent and sitting MLA Mewa Singh.

Former Chief Minister Hooda, seeking reelection from Garhi Sampla-Kiloi, is leading by a significant margin of 41,077 votes against the BJP's Manju Hooda.

Congress' Vinesh Phogat, an Olympic wrestler, is ahead of her BJP rival Yogesh Kumar by 4,130 votes in the Julana seat in Jind district.

In the outgoing assembly, the BJP has 41 MLAs (including the Adampur seat won in the 2022 bypoll), Congress has 28 MLAs, the JJP has 6, while both the Haryana Lokhit Party and Indian National Lok Dal have one member each. There are four Independents, and nine seats remain vacant.