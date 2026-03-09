Gold silver prices LIVE: All eyes on precious metals as oil prices soar amid war

"Currency strength saw local gold prices drop in India and China; elsewhere, gold returns were positive," the report added.

Experts pointed towards a possibility of the US dollar being weakened in the medium-term, which generally supports gold.

While the global year-to-date return for gold is "up 20%," the recent strength of the rupee has provided a different experience for those buying in local markets.

For the investors, the "February return" for gold in Indian rupee terms was -3.5 per cent, making it one of the only regions, alongside China, to see a negative return during the month.

As of late February, the local price stood at "1,58,585" for every 10 grams.