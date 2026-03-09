Gold silver prices LIVE: All eyes on precious metals as oil prices soar amid war
Gold silver prices LIVE: As tensions escalate in the Middle East for the second straight week, Indian currency is expected to reel under pressure, ultimately affecting the prices of precious metals. In February, the Rupee gathered strength, resulting in a dip in gold prices over the month.
- 10 Mins agoCheck gold price in Mumbai
- 13 Mins agoCheck gold price in Kolkata today
- 17 Mins agoCheck gold price in Delhi today
- 20 Mins agoCheck gold price in Bangalore today
- 27 Mins agoRising oil prices to affect inflation in India
- 33 Mins agoBrent Crude jumps to highest level since July 2022
- 39 Mins agoOfficial says silver rates would remain highly volatile
- 1 Hr 44 Mins agoIndian rupee, government bonds to remain under pressure amid ongoing conflicts in Middle East
Gold silver prices LIVE: Analysts said that the price of the precious yellow metal will continue to remain volatile over this week as investors track geopolitical developments in the Middle East and key macroeconomic data releases that could shape the sentiment in the domestic market.
Gold silver prices LIVE: India saw a drop in its gold prices in February according to a report by the World Gold Council which said that there was a ‘sharp Indian rupee appreciation following tariff relief with the US, saw local prices drop 3.5%’. The report states that while gold gained prices across international market, India saw a hit because its currency gathered strength after the trade agreement with the United States, reported news agency PTI....Read More
"Currency strength saw local gold prices drop in India and China; elsewhere, gold returns were positive," the report added.
Experts pointed towards a possibility of the US dollar being weakened in the medium-term, which generally supports gold.
While the global year-to-date return for gold is "up 20%," the recent strength of the rupee has provided a different experience for those buying in local markets.
For the investors, the "February return" for gold in Indian rupee terms was -3.5 per cent, making it one of the only regions, alongside China, to see a negative return during the month.
As of late February, the local price stood at "1,58,585" for every 10 grams.
Gold silver prices LIVE: Check gold price in Mumbai
Gold silver prices LIVE: Gold price in Mumbai was logged at ₹1,60,661.50 on Monday. The price dropped by ₹1048.05 from its last close.
Gold silver prices LIVE: Check gold price in Kolkata today
Gold silver prices LIVE: Gold price in Kolkata was logged at ₹1,61,785.01 for every 10 grams on Monday, lowering down by ₹1055.37 from its previous close.
Gold silver prices LIVE: Check gold price in Delhi today
Gold silver prices LIVE: New Delhi on Monday recorded ₹1,60,501 for every 10 grams of gold.
Gold silver prices LIVE: Check gold price in Bangalore today
Gold silver prices LIVE: Bangalore on Monday, March 9 logged a rate of ₹160501.00 for every 10 grams of gold, marking a low by ₹1047 from its last close.
Gold silver prices LIVE: Rising oil prices to affect inflation in India
Gold silver prices LIVE: Being one of the largest importers of oil, rising prices of the fuel might affect the nation's inflation and current account deficit.
Brent prices nearly hit $95 per barrel on Friday and have gained more than 25% so far this month, according to a report by Reuters.
Gold silver prices LIVE: Brent Crude jumps to highest level since July 2022
Gold silver prices LIVE: Brent crude futures on Monday leaped on to its highest level since July 2022.
The jump is attributed to supply cuts from major Middle Eastern oil producers and concerns over prolonged shipping disruptions through the Strait of Hormuz due to the escalating conflict.
(Reuters)
Gold silver prices LIVE: Official says silver rates would remain highly volatile
Gold silver prices LIVE: Although silver is undergoing a consolidation phase but its rates remain highly volatile, said Vice President, EBG - Commodity & Currency Research, JM Financial Services Ltd Pranav Mer.
"Silver too is passing through a consolidation phase but trading with high volatility as gains are capped by consolidative moves in gold and industrial metals like Copper and Zinc," he said adding that further escalation of the Iran-US conflict would be positive for gold prices, but a sign of de-escalation may trigger sharp selling.
(PTI)
Gold silver prices LIVE: Indian rupee, government bonds to remain under pressure amid ongoing conflicts in Middle East
Gold silver prices live: The Indian rupee and government bonds are likely to remain under pressure this week, as the deepening Middle East conflict and a nearly 25% spike in oil price cloud the outlook for growth and inflation, keeping investors risk-averse, according to a report by Reuters.
Conflict between the US and Iran has entered its second week, rattling business over the world and shooting up energy prices.