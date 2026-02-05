Gold, silver rates today LIVE updates: Surge in international markets. Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru

Why invest in gold

Gold is widely regarded as a safe and dependable investment option. It serves as a strong hedge against inflation and helps stabilise portfolios during periods of economic uncertainty. Its long-term value and liquidity make it a preferred choice among investors.

Why invest in silver

Silver remains an attractive investment due to its dual role as a precious and industrial metal. It continues to see strong demand in India’s jewellery market, while limited availability is putting pressure on supply. With prices expected to rise over time, silver offers potential returns and remains more affordable than gold for many investors.

Key prices in India (as per closing on February 4, fresh rates will be updated soon).

Gold

24-carat gold (10 grams): ₹1,54,220

22-carat gold (10 grams): ₹1,41,390

Silver

Silver (1 kg): ₹2,96,900

Gold prices across major cities (per 10 grams)

Bengaluru: ₹1,54,050

Chennai: ₹1,55,790

Delhi: ₹1,54,220

Kolkata: ₹1,54,060

Mumbai: ₹1,54,080

Pune: ₹1,54,100

Silver prices across major cities (per 10 grams)

Bengaluru: ₹2,909

Chennai: ₹3,139

Delhi: ₹2,969

Kolkata: ₹2,919

Mumbai: ₹2,959

Pune: ₹2,979

Global market cues

Gold prices climbed over 1% globally on Thursday, hovering near one-week highs as geopolitical and economic tensions supported safe-haven demand. Spot gold rose 1.1% to $5,016.89 per ounce, after touching a record high of $5,594.82 last week, Reuters reported.

U.S. gold futures for April delivery advanced 1.8% to $5,036.80 per ounce. On the geopolitical front, the U.S. and Iran agreed to hold talks in Oman, although differences remain over the scope of negotiations.

Silver also gained globally, with spot silver rising 2.1% to $89.88 per ounce, after hitting a record high of $121.64 last week.