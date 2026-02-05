Edit Profile
    Gold, silver rates today LIVE updates: Surge in international markets. Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru

    By Yamini C S
    Updated on: Feb 05, 2026 8:36:49 AM IST

    Gold, silver rates today LIVE updates: The price of gold on Wednesday stood at 1,54,220 for 24-carat per 10 grams, while silver was priced at 2,96,900 per kilogram. Globally, gold climbed more than 1% on Thursday, hovering near one-week highs.

    Gold, silver rates today LIVE updates: Gold rose over 1% on Thursday, staying close to one-week highs as ongoing geopolitical and economic tensions supported prices. Silver and palladium also edged higher.
    Gold, silver rates today LIVE updates: Gold rose over 1% on Thursday, staying close to one-week highs as ongoing geopolitical and economic tensions supported prices. Silver and palladium also edged higher.

    Gold, silver rates today LIVE updates: Days after a big crash, gold prices moved higher on Wednesday, February 4, as compared to the day before, across major Indian cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Chennai, signalling a recovery in the domestic bullion market. On the day, 24-carat gold was priced at 1,54,220 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold stood at 1,41,390 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, silver prices also strengthened, with silver quoted at 2,96,900 per kg.

    Why invest in gold

    Gold is widely regarded as a safe and dependable investment option. It serves as a strong hedge against inflation and helps stabilise portfolios during periods of economic uncertainty. Its long-term value and liquidity make it a preferred choice among investors.

    Why invest in silver

    Silver remains an attractive investment due to its dual role as a precious and industrial metal. It continues to see strong demand in India’s jewellery market, while limited availability is putting pressure on supply. With prices expected to rise over time, silver offers potential returns and remains more affordable than gold for many investors.

    Key prices in India (as per closing on February 4, fresh rates will be updated soon).

    Gold

    24-carat gold (10 grams): 1,54,220

    22-carat gold (10 grams): 1,41,390

    Silver

    Silver (1 kg): 2,96,900

    Gold prices across major cities (per 10 grams)

    Bengaluru: 1,54,050

    Chennai: 1,55,790

    Delhi: 1,54,220

    Kolkata: 1,54,060

    Mumbai: 1,54,080

    Pune: 1,54,100

    Silver prices across major cities (per 10 grams)

    Bengaluru: 2,909

    Chennai: 3,139

    Delhi: 2,969

    Kolkata: 2,919

    Mumbai: 2,959

    Pune: 2,979

    Global market cues

    Gold prices climbed over 1% globally on Thursday, hovering near one-week highs as geopolitical and economic tensions supported safe-haven demand. Spot gold rose 1.1% to $5,016.89 per ounce, after touching a record high of $5,594.82 last week, Reuters reported.

    U.S. gold futures for April delivery advanced 1.8% to $5,036.80 per ounce. On the geopolitical front, the U.S. and Iran agreed to hold talks in Oman, although differences remain over the scope of negotiations.

    Silver also gained globally, with spot silver rising 2.1% to $89.88 per ounce, after hitting a record high of $121.64 last week.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Feb 05, 2026 8:36:49 AM IST

    Gold, silver rates today LIVE updates: Rates rise on global tensions

    Gold, silver rates today LIVE updates: Gold prices rose over 1% on Thursday, trading close to one-week highs as ongoing geopolitical and economic uncertainties supported safe-haven demand.

    Spot gold was up 1.1% at $5,016.89 an ounce, after hitting a record high of $5,594.82 last week. U.S. gold futures for April delivery also climbed 1.8% to $5,036.80 an ounce.

    (Reuters)

    Feb 05, 2026 8:22:27 AM IST

    Gold, silver rates today LIVE updates: Welcome to our live blog

    Gold, silver rates today LIVE updates: Welcome to our live blog. We will bring you real-time updates, key developments and the latest gold and silver rates here.

