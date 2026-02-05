Gold, silver rates today LIVE updates: Surge in international markets. Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru
Gold, silver rates today LIVE updates: The price of gold on Wednesday stood at ₹1,54,220 for 24-carat per 10 grams, while silver was priced at ₹2,96,900 per kilogram. Globally, gold climbed more than 1% on Thursday, hovering near one-week highs.
Gold, silver rates today LIVE updates: Days after a big crash, gold prices moved higher on Wednesday, February 4, as compared to the day before, across major Indian cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Chennai, signalling a recovery in the domestic bullion market. On the day, 24-carat gold was priced at ₹1,54,220 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,41,390 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, silver prices also strengthened, with silver quoted at ₹2,96,900 per kg....Read More
Why invest in gold
Gold is widely regarded as a safe and dependable investment option. It serves as a strong hedge against inflation and helps stabilise portfolios during periods of economic uncertainty. Its long-term value and liquidity make it a preferred choice among investors.
Why invest in silver
Silver remains an attractive investment due to its dual role as a precious and industrial metal. It continues to see strong demand in India’s jewellery market, while limited availability is putting pressure on supply. With prices expected to rise over time, silver offers potential returns and remains more affordable than gold for many investors.
Key prices in India (as per closing on February 4, fresh rates will be updated soon).
Gold
24-carat gold (10 grams): ₹1,54,220
22-carat gold (10 grams): ₹1,41,390
Silver
Silver (1 kg): ₹2,96,900
Gold prices across major cities (per 10 grams)
Bengaluru: ₹1,54,050
Chennai: ₹1,55,790
Delhi: ₹1,54,220
Kolkata: ₹1,54,060
Mumbai: ₹1,54,080
Pune: ₹1,54,100
Silver prices across major cities (per 10 grams)
Bengaluru: ₹2,909
Chennai: ₹3,139
Delhi: ₹2,969
Kolkata: ₹2,919
Mumbai: ₹2,959
Pune: ₹2,979
Global market cues
Gold prices climbed over 1% globally on Thursday, hovering near one-week highs as geopolitical and economic tensions supported safe-haven demand. Spot gold rose 1.1% to $5,016.89 per ounce, after touching a record high of $5,594.82 last week, Reuters reported.
U.S. gold futures for April delivery advanced 1.8% to $5,036.80 per ounce. On the geopolitical front, the U.S. and Iran agreed to hold talks in Oman, although differences remain over the scope of negotiations.
Silver also gained globally, with spot silver rising 2.1% to $89.88 per ounce, after hitting a record high of $121.64 last week.
(Reuters)
