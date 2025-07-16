Golden Temple threat emails: Probe points towards senders being in South India, says Amritsar police chief

Amritsar Police registered an FIR and launched an investigation after receiving a series of bomb threat emails, officials said on Wednesday. Security personnel with a sniffer dog frisk the surroundings of the Golden Temple in the wake of a fifth bomb threat, in Amritsar on Wednesday.(Raminder Pal Singh/ANI)

Speaking to ANI, Amritsar police commissioner GPS Bhullar said, "Since the day the authorities received these emails, we have been working very closely with them. We lodged the FIR on the same day only, and we are also investigating the subsequent emails."

According to the police, a total of five threatening emails were received. The authorities then launched security drills to ensure public safety.

"We have also received replies from the concerned companies and obtained some IP addresses. In the coming days, it will be clear who the sender of these emails is. After looking at the content, it is indicating towards South India," Bhullar told ANI.

To ensure no threat materialised, the police sought assistance from Border Security Force. High-level security checks were carried out at sensitive locations across Amritsar city, and bomb squads were kept on standby.

However, officials said that they are ensuring full security for the people, and there is no need to worry.

A day earlier, the Golden Temple received another bomb threat. A dog squad has been deployed at the Golden Temple premises as part of a security check.

The holy site for Sikhs received a bomb threat via email for the second consecutive day. Pratap Singh, Secretary of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), demanded strict action against the miscreants.

Pratap Singh told reporters, "Golden Temple is the centre of faith of the world, and we received an email threatening a blast in the Golden Temple. It is the responsibility of the police officials to take strict action against those involved in it."

"We received an email threatening a blast in the Golden Temple yesterday. Also, we have written a letter to the Punjab CM and DGP also," Singh said.

"Devotees are coming in the same number as before, and are not frightened. I would request all the devotees in India or outside, there is no need to panic," Pratap Singh said.