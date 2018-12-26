Golfer Jyoti Randhawa arrested on poaching charges in Uttar Pradesh

International golfer Jyoti Randhawa and national level shooter Mahesh Virajdar were arrested on Wednesday on poaching charges in Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich, forest officials said.

The arrests took place in Motipur Range of Katerniaghat, field director Dudhwa Tiger Reserve (DTR) Ramesh Kumar Pandey. A vehicle, weapons and other equipment along with wildlife articles were seized from them, the police said. Divisional forest officer of Katerniaghat is investigating the case.

Randhawa, 46, ranked in the top 100 of the Official World Golf Ranking several times between 2004 and 2009.

He turned professional in 1994 and finished top on the Asian Tour money list. His best finish on the European Tour is tied second in the 2004 Johnnie Walker Classic.

Randhawa was married to actress Chitrangada Singh. The couple divorced in 2014.

