‘Good bank’: Thief praises security system after failed robbery bid in Telangana

A burglar after failing to open the lockers of a bank's branch in Mancherial district of Telangana left a message appreciating the security measures and appealed not to search for him, police said on Saturday. The masked burglar gained entry into a government-run rural bank's branch at Nennel Mandal headquarters.

The masked burglar gained entry into a government-run rural bank's branch at Nennel Mandal headquarters after breaking the main door's lock on Thursday, they said.

He searched the cabins of cashier and clerks but could not find any currency or valuables. He was unsuccessful in opening the lockers. He then took a newspaper and wrote on it in Telugu with a marker pen stating, "I could not get single rupee…so don't catch me. My finger prints will not be there. Good bank," police said.

The bank is functioning from a residential house and there were no security guards, they said.

After noticing the robbery attempt on Friday, the bank officials lodged a complaint and based on it a case was registered under relevant IPC sections.

Efforts were on to nab the burglar and the CCTV footage was being verified, police said adding further probe was on.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON