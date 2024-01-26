Google Doodle celebrates 75th Republic Day with historic parades over the years

Google Doodle on Friday marked India's 75th Republic Day by showcasing the iconic parade as it would have been seen on different screens over the decades. Before delving into the Doodle's intriguing art, the tech giant briefed the netizens about the significance of the historic day as well as the artist behind the impressive design. Google Doodle for Republic Day 2024.(Google)

"This Doodle celebrates India’s Republic Day, which commemorates the day in 1950 when the Constitution of India was adopted and the nation declared itself a sovereign, democratic, and republic state. Today’s Doodle, illustrated by guest artist Vrinda Zaveri, features the Republic Day parade as it would have been seen on different screens over the decades," it said, before wishing a happy Republic Day to India.

Last year, Doodle celebrated India's Republic Day by featuring a hand-cut paper to depict iconic elements of the parade, such as the Rashtrapati Bhavan, India Gate, and marching contingents. It also featured the national bird peacock and lotus motifs, along with a human finger heart symbolising love and unity.

Google Doodles are temporary alterations of the logo on Google's homepages. They are aimed at commemorating major holidays, festivals, and the lives of famous artists, pioneers and scientists.

India is geared up to celebrate the 75th Republic Day with full pomp and grandeur while showcasing unity, diversity, and progress on Friday. President Droupadi Murmu will lead the nation in celebrating the 75th Republic Day, with French President Emmanuel Macron as the chief guest at the parade.

Under the thematic umbrella of 'Viksit Bharat' and 'Bharat - Loktantra ki Matruka', the parade will be a vibrant display of India's cultural richness, military prowess, and the empowering force of Nari Shakti.

The day wil start with a tribute to the fallen heroes as Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits the National War Memorial. To conclude the festivities, the Beating Retreat ceremony takes place on the evening of January 29.