Google, Facebook, and WhatsApp submitdetails of new compliance officers

New Delhi: Prominent social media companies such as Google, Facebook and WhatsApp have shared the details of their compliance officer, resident grievance officer and nodal contact person as mandated under the new guidelines for intermediaries, a ministry official said on Friday.

Twitter, however, is yet to share the details of their compliance officer.

“Most of the major social media intermediaries have shared the details of their chief compliance officer, nodal contact person and grievance officer with Ministry of Electronics and IT (Meity), as required by the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021,” the official said, asking not to be named.

The development come two days after all parts of the new rules, including the appointment of an officer who would be criminally liable in case of non-compliance, kicked in. The ministry had written to all social media intermediaries to share the contact details of the new officials.

The official added that significant social media intermediaries, which under the new rules have 5 million users or more, like Koo, Sharechat, Telegram, LinkedIn, Google, Facebook and WhatsApp have shared their details with the government as mandated.

A WhatsApp representative said details of its grievance officer can be found on its website in the FAQ section. A person close to Facebook said that the company has shared the required details with the ministry.

The official mentioned above said that after a stern communication was sent to Twitter, the company shared details of “a lawyer working in a law firm in India as their Nodal Contact Person and Grievance Officer”.

“The rules require that these designated officers of the significant social media companies must be the employees of the company and resident in India,” the official said. “Twitter has not yet sent the details of the Chief Compliance Officer to the Ministry.”

Social media company Twitter on Thursday raised concerns regarding “intimidation tactics by the police” and with the “core elements” of the new social media and intermediary guidelines. The statement prompted a backlash from the government which called the remarks an “attempt to dictate its terms”.

The exchange represents a snowballing controversy over new guidelines that direct companies such Twitter, WhatsAapp and Facebook to regulate content, appoint officers who will be liable for compliance, and adopt features such as traceability of messages and voluntary user verification.

Twitter was the third company to express concerns with the rules. WhatsApp sued the Union electronics and technology ministry over the new rules in Delhi high court on Wednesday, and Facebook on Tuesday said there were “a few of issues (that) need more engagement with the government”.