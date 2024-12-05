Google inks pact to set up safety engineering centre in Hyderabad

Hyderabad The Telangana government on Wednesday entered into a strategic agreement with Google for establishing India’s first Google Safety Engineering Centre (GSEC) at Hyderabad. The GSEC was initially announced on October 3 at the Google for India 2024 Conclave, leading to a competition between states to bag this investment. (AP)

The agreement was concluded in the presence of chief minister A Revanth Reddy and state IT minister D Sridhar Babu at the secretariat.

According to an official release from the chief minister’s office, the GSEC in Hyderabad would be the first-of-its-kind in the APAC region, after Tokyo, and only the fifth in the world, with similar facilities in Dublin, Munich and Malaga.

It said: “The GSEC is a specialised international cybersecurity hub that will play a vital role in developing advanced security and online safety products for the Indian context.”

“The centre will focus on cutting-edge research, AI-driven security solutions, and creating a collaborative platform for leading experts and researchers in cybersecurity. It also aims to foster skill development, boost employment, and enhance cybersecurity capabilities in India,” it further stated.

The global IT major, which has its largest employee base in Hyderabad, is currently building its largest office in the world outside of its headquarters in the city.

The GSEC was initially announced on October 3 at the Google for India 2024 Conclave, leading to a competition between states to bag this investment, the official note said.

“We are very proud that Google has chosen Hyderabad for setting up the GSEC. This partnership is a testament to Hyderabad’s standing as a leading IT and innovation hub in the country, and world,” the chief minister said, after the partnership was inked.

A global team from Google, led by CIO Royal Hansen, Arijit Sarkar (VP Global Google Tech, Hyderabad), Sreenivasa Reddy (managing director, Govt Affairs and Public Policy, Google India), Mangla Seshadri (Sr Director and Head - Global cybersecurity), and Apurva Chamaria (head of startups for Google), were present.