Google Road in Hyderabad? Revanth Reddy proposes naming city roads after global corporations

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has proposed naming Hyderabad's key roads after leading global corporations like Google, Meta, and Infosys.

Addressing the annual US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) conclave in Delhi on Thursday, Reddy made a strong pitch for global investments in Telangana's urban development projects.

The minister said that he aims to grow the state’s economy to $1 trillion by 2034 and $3 trillion by 2047. Industry leaders at the event welcomed the initiative, describing it as bold and forward-looking.

The conclave took place ahead of the TelanganaRising Global Summit, which the state government will host in Hyderabad on 8–9 December. The forum would attend the upcoming summit, where the state's comprehensive growth will be unveiled.

Reddy highlighted Telangana's investor-friendly ecosystem and invited global corporations to invest in the state. He further emphasised Hyderabad's strategic location, safety, infrastructure, and climate advantages.

The minister further emphasised on women’s empowerment, education, and urban development, reaffirming his goal of transforming Hyderabad into a truly world-class city.

Revanth Reddy also invited global universities, including Harvard, Stanford, and Oxford, to set up offshore campuses in Hyderabad.

Regarding flagship projects, Bharat Future City will cover 30,000 acres and become India’s most advanced urban ecosystem. The River Musi rejuvenation project aims to transform Hyderabad’s riverfront into a vibrant space.

"Showcasing ambitious projects such as Bharat Future City (30,000 acres), the Musi River rejuvenation, a dry port, metro and ring road expansions, and dedicated manufacturing zones, Chief Minister positioned Telangana as a compelling 'China +1' investment destination," the post shared by Telangana CMO said on X.