Bihar: Cong blames EC, SIR, after crushing loss

New Delhi: The Congress questioned the Election Commission’s in the Bihar assembly polls, as the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) swept to a landslide on Friday. “There is a book – ‘To Serve with Love’. Gyanesh Kumar is now writing the same book for Prime Minister Modi,” Congress leader Pawan Khera said. (PTI)

Congress leader Pawan Khera said the initial numbers suggest that “[Chief Election Commissioner] Gyanesh Kumar is gaining the upper hand over the people of Bihar.”

“There is a book – ‘To Serve with Love’. Gyanesh Kumar is now writing the same book for Prime Minister Modi,” he said.

Also Read: Bihar polls: Congress leads in 7 seats, early trends reveal

However, he added that voters in Bihar have shown “immense courage”.

“Despite the SIR and vote theft, the people of Bihar have shown immense courage.”

Congress leader Udit Raj blamed the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter rolls.

“This is not a victory for the BJP or the NDA, but for the SIR; it appears to be one-sided. We have consistently protested against the SIR and demanded answers, but the Election Commission responded as instructed. The Election Commission is still claiming it received no objections,” he said.

Also Read:Bihar Poll trends: Grand Alliance falters despite Tejashwi’s promises; NDA dominates

However, EC official said on Friday morning insisted there were “Zero appeals in SIR,” and pointed to the record turnout number.

EC officials also described the exercise as the “Best ever performance by CEC Gyanesh Kumar and ECI in any elections so far.”