Goraknath temple attack: STF, IB visit accused’s house in Navi Mumbai

On Tuesday, the IB visited Taj Heights Apartment in sector 50 in Seawoods Darave, also in Navi Mumbai, which was purchased by Abbasi’s father, the officials added. NRI Coastal police (local) also visited the flat and collected CCTV footage of the last few days.
The accused’s father on Monday said his son is mentally not stable and had no plan to commit any offence.
Published on Apr 06, 2022 07:34 AM IST
ByRohit Kumar Singh, Raina Assainar, Hindustan Times, Lucknow/navi Mumbai

A team of Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) and Intelligence Bureau (IB) have visited Navi Mumbai to gather information on Ahmad Murtaza Abbasi, who was arrested for attacking two PAC constables and forcibly trying to enter the heavily-guarded premises of Gorakhnath temple, officials privy to the investigation said.

The STF on Monday visited the 30-year-old’s flat in Millenium Tower, Sanpada, in Navi Mumbai based on the residential address provided in his Aadhaar card. However, it was found that the flat was sold in 2013, the officials said, seeking anonymity.

On Tuesday, the IB visited Taj Heights Apartment in sector 50 in Seawoods Darave, also in Navi Mumbai, which was purchased by Abbasi’s father, the officials added. NRI Coastal police (local) also visited the flat and collected CCTV footage of the last few days. “Abbasi doesn’t have any previous criminal record in Navi Mumbai,” senior police inspector Ravindra Patil at the NRI Coastal police station said.

Meanwhile, officials in Uttar Pradesh said Abbasi had been watching hate speeches and videos of operation of various weapons on the internet.

Wednesday, April 06, 2022
