Government’s multi-step strategy to tackle coronavirus spread in India

Updated: Mar 05, 2020 15:17 IST

In the wake of 29 positive coronavirus cases in India, the government has planned to put in place a multi-pronged strategy to tackle the spread of the virus.

The Union Health Ministry on Thursday asked states to form rapid response teams at the district, block and village levels. It said that cases of community transmission have been observed.

All foreign nationals are being screened at most airports from Wednesday evening. “The process should stabilise by Thursday with additional staff being provided by the states,” the ministry said in a statement.

“Since, in addition to COVID 19 cases related to travel, some cases of community transmission have also been observed, it has been decided to involve district collectors and states have been asked to form rapid response teams as the district, block and village levels,” the ministry said.

The spread and the intensity coronavirus spread can range from the time when it is carried from a foreign host into the country to the time when it assumes the form of a pandemic.

Foreign source

- In the event of the identification of suspected cases in people who have travelled from abroad, the government authorities plan to act by:

- Monitoring entry points and reviewing core capacities

- Isolating suspected cases

- Expanding labs from 15 to 50

Local spread

- Once the virus spreads locally, the authorities plan to tackle the situation by:

- Containing the outbreak in clusters

- Controlling crowds, shutting schools and other areas

Wider outbreak

- Cluster containment is abandoned in the scenario of a wider outbreak

- Priority shifts to minimising deaths, controlling infections

- Isolation capacities to be ramped up

Pandemic and after

- Steps to be unveiled if Covid-19 turns post-pandemic like H1N1

- Standard operation procedures to be shared with states

- Surveillance to be maintained to prevent any flare-ups

- The health ministry plans to engage the private sector for COVID-19 management.

Roping in private sector

“Private sector shall also be engaged for COVID-19 management. Health Minister will meet with key partners today evening,” a statement issued by the Health Ministry said.

The coronavirus outbreak has killed more than 3,000 people across the globe with thousands infected in over 70 countries.