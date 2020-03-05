e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 05, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Delhi News / With 33 in isolation, here is how Delhi is tackling coronavirus crisis

With 33 in isolation, here is how Delhi is tackling coronavirus crisis

Till the morning of March 4, over 1.2 lakh passengers from 12 countries had been screened at the Delhi airport for Covid-19.

delhi Updated: Mar 05, 2020 12:47 IST
Anonna Dutt
Anonna Dutt
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A salesmen at a chemist shop in New Delhi helps a buyer wear her protective mask, in wake of the deadly coronavirus, on Wednesday.
A salesmen at a chemist shop in New Delhi helps a buyer wear her protective mask, in wake of the deadly coronavirus, on Wednesday. (PTI Photo)
         

Since the first Delhi person tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19) on Monday, Delhi government’s infectious disease control cell has been working overtime to look for the people he came in contact with before being sent to the isolation facility at Safdarjung hospital on Sunday.

Coronavirus Spread in India: Track Live Updates

The task force set up by the government has traced 92 contacts of this man so far, of which 14 people live in Delhi.

For the other 74, the government has contacted the respective states to follow up. Six others from the family, who were living in Agra, also tested positive and are also in the isolation facility at Safdarjung hospital.

Apart from that, the state and the district level task force have also been involved in tracing the contacts of the group of Italian tourists who travelled to Rajasthan.

“Since the people tested positive, we have sanitised all the hotels that they were in and also informed the hotels of infection control measures. We have also sensitised our own staff members,” said a government official on condition of anonymity.

Till the morning of March 4, over 1.2 lakh passengers from 12 countries had been screened at the Delhi airport.

Since the screenings began, 152 persons were found to be symptomatic and were admitted to either of two nodal hospitals in Delhi - Dr Ram Manohar Lohia and Safdarjung hospital. So far, 118 of them have tested negative and one positive.

In Delhi, 33 people were under hospital isolation till March 4, pending test results. Of them, 10 had been admitted to the hospitals on Wednesday.

Apart from the two designated hospitals, which together have the isolation capacity for 130 persons, the state government has also asked 25 other hospitals to strengthen their isolation facility and arrange for necessary logistics.

tags
top news
29 test positive for coronavirus in India, says health minister in Parliament
29 test positive for coronavirus in India, says health minister in Parliament
14 Italians who tested positive for coronavirus moved to Gurugram hospital
14 Italians who tested positive for coronavirus moved to Gurugram hospital
Delhi, Jaipur, Hyderabad: 3 hotspots of coronavirus spread in India
Delhi, Jaipur, Hyderabad: 3 hotspots of coronavirus spread in India
How Virat Kohli factor influenced appointment of new selectors
How Virat Kohli factor influenced appointment of new selectors
Seven in 10 people back city lockdowns to contain coronavirus, says poll
Seven in 10 people back city lockdowns to contain coronavirus, says poll
Bappi Lahiri’s car? Gold Rolls-Royce taxi in Kerala leaves netizens in splits
Bappi Lahiri’s car? Gold Rolls-Royce taxi in Kerala leaves netizens in splits
Cops take seized SUV for joyride; owner tracks car, locks them inside for 3 hrs
Cops take seized SUV for joyride; owner tracks car, locks them inside for 3 hrs
The ‘Wuhan shake’: Greeting people in the age of coronavirus
The ‘Wuhan shake’: Greeting people in the age of coronavirus
trending topics
Coronavirus in IndiaHarsh ManderDelhi Weather ForecastAmitabh BachchanPSPCL Result 2020BARC Admit Card 2020CoronavirusRealme 6 Launch

don't miss

latest news

india news

Delhi News