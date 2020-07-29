e-paper
Ashok Gehlot’s faceoff with governor ends, Rajasthan assembly to meet on 14 August

Governor Mishra Gehlot had earlier in the day sent back the proposal to call the session from July 31, asking for concrete reasons to call a session on short notice at a time the coronavirus pandemic is raging across the country.

india Updated: Jul 29, 2020 22:34 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot meets Governor of Rajasthan Kalraj Mishra at Raj Bhavan in Jaipur on Wednesday.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot meets Governor of Rajasthan Kalraj Mishra at Raj Bhavan in Jaipur on Wednesday. (ANI)
         

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Wednesday evening agreed to a new proposal sent by chief minister Ashok Gehlot government to convene the assembly session from 14 August, ending the back-and-forth with the state cabinet over the session. The governor’s order came after the Gehlot government adapted its stand to reflect the governor’s views who had insisted on 21-day notice to legislators for the session.

Governor Mishra Gehlot had earlier in the day sent back the proposal to call the session from July 31, asking for concrete reasons to call a session on short notice at a time the coronavirus pandemic is raging across the country.

Soon after the governor’s response, chief minister Ashok Gehlot – who is locked in a power tussle in the state with 19 Congress legislators including his former deputy Sachin Pilot -- met the governor for the second time in three days and called a cabinet meeting later in the evening.

