Maharashtra governor’s action immune from judicial scrutiny: BJP in SC

The top court was hearing a petition filed by the Shiv Sena, Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) against the formation of a new government by the BJP in Maharashtra.

india Updated: Nov 24, 2019 12:50 IST
Ashok Bagriya
Ashok Bagriya
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The Sena, NCP and Congress had urged the top court to direct Governor Koshyari to conduct a floor test and let chief minister Devendra Fadnavis prove majority on the floor of the House on Sunday itself. (ANI Photo)
The Sena, NCP and Congress had urged the top court to direct Governor Koshyari to conduct a floor test and let chief minister Devendra Fadnavis prove majority on the floor of the House on Sunday itself. (ANI Photo)
         

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday said Governor BS Koshyari’s decision is not subject to judicial scrutiny and sought from the Supreme Court two to three days’ time to prove its majority on the floor of the assembly.

A three-judge bench of Justice NV Ramana, Justice Ashok Bhushan and Justice Sanjiv Khanna heard the petition.

“The Supreme Court can’t direct the governor to hold floor test in a day’s time,” Mukul Rohatgi, who appeared for the BJP, said.

The senior lawyer argued that the governor exercised individual discretion in inviting Fadnavis to form the government.

The Sena, NCP and Congress had urged the top court to direct Governor Koshyari to conduct a floor test and let chief minister Devendra Fadnavis prove majority on the floor of the House on Sunday itself.

Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday returned as chief minister with huge help from NCP’s Ajit Pawar, who was made his deputy, in a dramatic turn of events.

Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar were sworn in by Governor Koshyari at a hush-hush ceremony as the President’s Rule in the state was lifted.

The early morning development came just hours after the new alliance of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress reached a consensus that Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will be their chief ministerial candidate.

