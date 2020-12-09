Govt approves PM WANI scheme to unleash ‘massive Wi-Fi revolution’: All you need to know

india

Updated: Dec 09, 2020, 17:38 IST

The Union cabinet on Wednesday approved a framework for the proliferation of public Wi-Fi networks through the PM Wi-Fi Access Network Interface (PM WANI). Briefing about the cabinet decisions, Union telecom minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said at a press conference in New Delhi that through this scheme, the government is planning to “unleash a massive Wi-Fi revolution in the country”.

The framework includes multiple elements like Public Data Office (PDO), Public Data Office Aggregators and app providers to deliver public Wi-Fi services without a licence. “No licence, no registration, and no fee would be applicable for the PDOs, which could be small shops or even Common Service Centres,” Prasad further said.

According to the government, the Covid-19 pandemic has necessitated delivery of stable and high speed broadband internet (data) services to an increasingly large number of subscribers in the country. These include areas which do not have 4G mobile coverage.

Here is all you need to know about PM WANI:

- As per the framework, PDO or public data centres will be opened across the country. It will establish, maintain, and operate only WANI compliant Wi-Fi Access Points and deliver broadband services to subscribers.

- Public Data Office Aggregator (PDOA) which will curate information regarding public data centres will be set up to perform the functions relating to authorization and accounting.

- There will be no requirement for the proposed categories of PDOs. However, The aggregators, who will work closely with the PDOs and app providers, will have to register themselves through the online registration portal (SARALSANCHAR; https://saralsanchar.gov.in. They will be registered within a week of putting in an application.

- The users can register and discover WANI compliant Wi-Fi hotspots in the nearby area through an app to access the internet service.