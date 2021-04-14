Govt calls for rational remdesivir application

There is no shortage of remdesivir, a key antiviral drug used to treat Covid-19 patients, Niti Aayog member Dr VK Paul said on Tuesday, even as he urged people to use the drug rationally.

“There were reports of shortages in some states but overall there is no shortage of the drug. There are plenty of stocks available,” he added.

“There is no question of using remdesvir in home settings for Covid-19 patients. The patient has to be on oxygen therapy, and the drug is supposed to be supplied only to hospitals and not to be sold in retail. I urge people for rational use of the drug. It is not meant for everyone,” said Paul, while addressing the Union health ministry’s weekly briefing on Covid-19.

Remdesivir, an injection, continues to be used in India despite WHO recommending against its use , on the grounds that there is no evidence that it works. However, the drug continues to be on India’s National Clinical Management Protocol for Covid-19, and with active cases crossing a million, and hospitalisations soaring, many Indians have begun seeing the drug as a lifesaver, causing demand to spike. There is also believed to be black-marketing of the drug, several generic versions of which are being made in India, including one for less than ₹1000.

India has banned the export of remdesivir and ingredients that go into it in an attempt to address the shortage -- brought about, in part, by hoarding and indiscriminate use.

On Sunday, the government banned exports of the antiviral drug after reports of shortages, hoarding and profiteering in Mumbai and several other cities in India.

“Seven Indian companies are producing Injection Remdesivir under voluntary licensing agreement with M/s. Gilead Sciences, USA. They have an installed capacity of about 38.80 lakh (3.88 million) units per month. In light of the above, Government of India has prohibited the exports of Injection Remdesivir and Remdesivir Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) till the situation improves,” the Centre’s statement read.

Cipla, one of the local manufacturers of the drug said it was working with the regulatory authorities to restrict supply of the drug only to hospital channels, and especially those regions with high burden of severe Covid-19.

“We have scaled up the production of remdesivir by 2x from the last wave of the pandemic. Given the unprecedented demand for the drug, we have now further ramped up our capacities through our network, to service the demand,” the company said in a statement.