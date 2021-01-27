Govt extends restrictions on flights between India and UK till Feb 14
The government on Wednesday extended the restrictions in flights between India and the United Kingdom till February 14 to control the spread of the new variant of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).
The flight services between the two countries had resumed earlier this months, but with restrictions. The flight services had resumed with limited capacity - 30 flights are operating including 15 each by Indian and UK carriers.
Civil aviation minister Hardeep Puri had tweeted the frequency of flights between India and the UK saying the government will keep reviewing it.
After the rapid spread of the new mutant strain of Covid-19 in the UK, India had put an embargo on flight services between the two countries in December last year. Initially, the ban was till December 31, but was later extended to first week of January.
The flights from India to the UK started on January 6, while operations from the UK to India began on January 8.
After India resumed regular flights to the UK under its air bubble agreement, 70 flights per week have been operated. But the number has been brought down to 30 in the wake of the new Covid-19 strain. The reduced number will stay after civil aviation ministry's order on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation (WHO) announced on Wednesday that the UK variant of the disease has spread to 70 countries.
This comes after recent announcement by a group of researchers that the coronavirus strain sweeping Britain could be more deadly as well as more transmissible. Initially, British experts said that their evidence suggested the new strain circulating in the UK - one of several to have emerged internationally in recent months - was between 50 per cent and 70 per cent more transmissible.
Last week, however, the government said the new variant could also be 30-40 per cent more deadly, although it stressed the assessment relied on sparse data.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India extends restrictions on flights from UK till February 14
- On December 21, India joined a growing list of countries to seal off access to people who have been to the UK, suspending all flights to and from the country between December 23 and December 31 in order to stop the spread of a new strain of the coronavirus.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RJD eyes Bengal, Assam assembly polls, considers pacts with TMC, Congress-AIUDF
- The RJD is looking to contest seven to eight seats in West Bengal and 12 seats in Assam.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Congress stoking unrest due to poor show in polls, says Javadekar
- A day after violence broke out in the Capital when a section of protesting farmers marched to the Red Fort, Javadekar said, the government has already held 10 rounds of talks with the farmers and offered to put in abeyance the farm laws for 18 months, but the Congress does not want a resolution.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt extends restrictions on flights between India and UK till Feb 14
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cong sharpens attack on Centre for violence in Delhi. Amit Shah is the target
- The Congress said the violence during the tractor parade in Delhi was a concerted conspiracy, aided and abetted by the government to malign the entire farmers’ movement against the three farm laws
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Congress, Rahul Gandhi instigated farmers protest, claims Prakash Javadekar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Congress to field mix of youth and experience for Kerala polls: Rahul Gandhi
- On a two day visit to his constituency, he will kick-start the party’s election campaign in Kerala and meet many local leaders.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Odisha govt fails to file charges, IFS officer, son get bail in corruption case
- The Odisha Vigiance Department which had accused teh IFS officer of amassing disproportionate assets worth ₹9.35 crore had claimed that it was the biggest case of disproportionate assets in its history.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kerala student wins praise for flawlessly translating Rahul Gandhi's speech
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ministry asks states to implement plan for regulating online health aggregators
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: India extends 'Vaccine Maitri' initiative to Sri Lanka
- Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Never said doors for dialogue are closed’: Prakash Javadekar
- "We have never said that the doors for dialogue are closed. Have you heard? Whenever talks are held, we will let you know," Prakash Javadekar said. The government has so far held 11 rounds of talks with the farmers who have been protesting since November 26 last year.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No one will be spared, says Delhi Police commissioner on R-Day violence
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand man bludgeons 9-year-old cousin to death with cricket bat
- Police said the accused had an altercation with the victim earlier in the day and then barged into his room in the evening and thrashed him with a cricket bat.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Day after violence, farm leaders postpone February 1 march to Parliament
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox