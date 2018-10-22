Union Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi on Monday said the Home Ministry has considered her request to revise the visa application process to check foreign nationals visiting India with criminal record of child abuse.

“Our request to the ministry was based on complaints of serial child sexual abuse offenders managing to visit India,” Maneka tweeted. “The ministry has accepted our request to revise the visa application process for foreign nationals,” Gandhi said.

The revised visa application will have a separate questionnaire about child sexual abuse, Maneka said.

“It has now been decided that an appropriate questionnaire and a declaration will be incorporated in the visa application form which will have to be filled by visa applicants/ foreign nationals,” she added.

First Published: Oct 22, 2018 22:33 IST