‘Govt of U-turns, failed on every front’: Congress on Modi’s 100 days in office

The Congress on Monday criticised the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government on its completion of 100 days in office, saying that it has failed on every front and that it lacks a clear plan or vision for the future. Congress leader Supriya Shrinate. (ANI)

Addressing media persons in Delhi, party spokesperson Supriya Shrinate called it a “government of U-turns”, saying that it has been forced to backtrack on many of its decisions due to pressure from democracy, opposition, and the public.

“The reality is that the Modi government has failed on every front. It has been a government of U-turns—from lateral entry to the Waqf Bill to the Broadcast Bill to NPS (National Pension System) replaced by UPS (Unified Pension System),” Shrinate said.

She accused the government of attempting to suppress journalism with the Broadcast Bill and polarise the nation with the Waqf Bill.

“This government is directionless, and the people are paying the price,” she added.

Shrinate further said that Jammu and Kashmir saw 26 attacks in the last 100 days: 21 martyrs, 30 soldiers injured, 15 civilian deaths, and 45 civilian injuries. “While the Prime Minister gives speeches in Jammu and Kashmir, 48 hours later, two soldiers are martyred,” she said.

“You spoke of peace, but not once did you speak of sympathy or respect for the martyred,” she said, asking why there has been no accountability as law and order in Jammu and Kashmir are directly under the control of the central government.

She accused the government of ignoring the crisis in Manipur and the Prime Minister of never visiting the violence-ridden state. “You have no sympathy, courage, or will to go to Manipur...You left Manipur to burn while you focus on political survival,” she said.

“Rockets, drones, RPG attacks—12 deaths in two weeks, security forces attacked, weapons snatched—and the government does nothing,” she added.

She further accused the government of failing to protect Indian territory. “The people of Ladakh are on the streets because China has encroached on their land,” she said, pointing to ongoing protests and marches to Delhi. She called out Prime Minister Modi for downplaying the issue, referencing China’s statement that “even your PM says no one is entering.” She likened the government’s handling of Ladakh to the farmers’ protests, stating that the people of Ladakh are being ignored.

Questioning the government’s foreign policy, she said, “What are you doing to mend ties with neighbouring states? We are isolated in our neighbourhood.”

Criticising the government’s handling of the currency, she said, “The rupee was at ₹58 to the dollar in 2014, and now it’s at ₹84.” The foreign direct investment (FDI) has dropped to 45% as compared to its peak levels, she added.

“Just after the election, you increased toll taxes by 15%, and the prices of CNG, LPG, pulses, milk, and flour have all surged,” she said. She also criticised policies like the Long-Term Capital Gains (LTCG) tax indexation calling them “attacks on the middle class”.

She alleged deteriorating safety standards in Indian Railways, saying there were 38 train accidents and 21 deaths in the past 100 days. She alleged that in 2024 alone, there have been 313 such incidents.

“There isn’t a single day where a train doesn’t derail or meet with an accident,” she said, accusing the government of negligence. Targeting railway minister Ashwini Vaishnav, she called him a “Reel Minister”, accusing him of being more concerned with social media presence than safety.

“The airports that Modi built just before the election—Rajkot, Jabalpur, and even Delhi—couldn’t withstand a single rain,” she said, adding that these projects “fell like a house of cards.”

She said cracks were detected in the ₹18,000 crore Atal Setu bridge, along with issues in the Sudarshan Setu and the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj (CSM) statue, which lasted less than eight months without requiring repairs.

“Even Ram Mandir, which was supposed to be a symbol of national pride, was leaking,” she said.

“If this is not proof of corruption, then what is? Who is responsible for building such fragile infrastructure?” she asked.

On women’s safety, she said that while the government is vocal about crimes in opposition-led states like West Bengal, it remains silent on incidents in BJP-ruled states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Uttarakhand.

“Instead of ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao,’ you always provide shelter and protection to the accused,” she said.

Taking up the issue of question paper leaks, she said, “65% percent of the country is below 35, and this government has failed them.”

“Students cry, parents suffer, and papers get leaked—with your people found at the center of these scams,” she said, adding, “Half of Silicon Valley is educated in India thanks to Jawaharlal Nehru and the Congress Party.”

She also pointed out the conflict-of-interest allegations involving the SEBI chief Madhabi Puri Buch. “All kinds of allegations have surfaced, and yet, you do not speak a word. How long are you going to stay silent?”

“You are silent on Adani and SEBI,” she said, suggesting that the government’s inaction on this matter points to corruption at the highest levels.

“It’s all an act—your greed for power has no limits, and you will go to any extent to fill the pockets of A1 and A2,” she said, accusing the administration of misusing agencies for political gain.