Govt proposes changes to motor vehicles act

The Centre on Monday introduced the The Motor Vehicle (Amendment) Bill to amend the MV Act, thereby bringing in higher penalties for traffic violations, bring in an online system for driving licences, and allow for Rs 5 lakh compensation in case of death and Rs 2.5 lakh for serious injuries during road accidents, among other amendments.

Introducing the Bill, Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari said the legislation was introduced in consultation with 18 states. “More than one lakh fifty thousand people die and five lakh people are injured annually in road accidents. This Bill will improve the country’s transport system,” said Gadkari.

The Bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha last term to protests from the transport industry as well as state governments. The Bill also proposes a National Transportation Policy to bring in guidelines for transportation of goods and passengers.

During the discussion of the Bill, Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra said, “People will have a higher tendency to drive the vehicles without a valid driving licence. To take care of processing delays, at best this can be increased to three months.”

Congress’s Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that while the Bill has been long overdue, he was not in favour of some provisions. “Clause 33 and 17 of the Bill are against the constitutional powers of the state,” he said. TMC’s Saugata Roy also opposed the Bill on similar grounds.

First Published: Jul 16, 2019 00:01 IST