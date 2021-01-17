Govt rules out repeal of farm laws, says ready for tweaks

Union agriculture minister Narendra Tomar on Sunday ruled out a repeal of three contentious agricultural laws, noting that the Supreme Court had already put them in abeyance, but reiterated his offer to discuss the laws clause by clause and bring amendments to address the grievances of protesting farmers.

“If the Supreme Court has stayed the implementation of laws, then I think the question of repealing ends. We expect farmers to discuss the laws clause by clause on January 19 and give us options about what amendments can be brought in the laws other than repealing,” the farm minister told news agency ANI in an interview.

Tomar said the government was ready to introduce amendments in the laws and expected farmers to discuss the laws clause by clause.

“The farmer unions are not budging from their stance, they are constantly asking to repeal the laws. When the government enacts the law, it is for the whole country. Most of the farmers, scholars, scientists, and people working in the agriculture sector agree with these laws,” Tomar said.

On January 12, the Supreme Court had stayed the implementation of the three farm laws and set up a committee to address the farmers’ grievances.

Farmers’ unions leading the protests have however refused to take part in consultations by the proposed committee. They have said their demand is a complete repeal of the laws.

The SC-appointed committee has been directed to hold a dialogue with farmers and submit its report on the farm laws within two months from the date of its first sitting.

The minister said the government had even sent a written proposal to the farmers “in which we agreed to address their apprehensions regarding mandis, traders’ registration and other things”.

Tens of thousands of farmers have been protesting for over a month against the three farm laws that open up agricultural markets in the country.

These laws are the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Farmers say the laws would erode their bargaining power and leave them at the mercy of big corporations.

On a visit to Bagalkote in Karnataka, meanwhile, Union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday said doubling farmers’ incomes was the biggest priority of the Narenda Modi government and that the three central farm laws would ensure a manifold increase in their earnings.

Since coming to power, the Modi government had increased the budget for the farm sector and also the minimum support price (MSP) for various crops, he said. “I want to say that if there is any big priority of the Narendra Modi government it is to double the farmers income,” he said at an event in Kerakalmatti village.

In a speech after laying the foundation stone of farmer-friendly projects initiated by the MRN Group, headed by newly inducted Karnataka minister Murugesh R Nirani, Shah listed various programmes initiated by the central government for the welfare of farmers.

Shah also said no one had the courage to revoke Article 370, which conferred special status on Jammu and Kashmir, and Article 35A, which empowered the J&K legislature to define “permanent residents” of the state and provide special rights and privileges to them, in 70 years.

“You made Modi the Prime Minister and on August 5, 2019, he ended Article 370 and Article 35A from Kashmir and connected it with India permanently. Today, elections have also happened there peacefully without shedding even a drop of blood and Kashmir has become ours permanently,” he added.