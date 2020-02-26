e-paper
India News / 'Govt's intelligence failure': Rajinikanth condemns Centre over violence in northeast Delhi

‘Govt’s intelligence failure’: Rajinikanth condemns Centre over violence in northeast Delhi

The actor also opined that protests should not turn violent and recalled his earlier statement that he will stand by Muslims if they were affected by the amended citizenship law.

india Updated: Feb 26, 2020 19:54 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Chennai
Superstar Rajinikanth
Superstar Rajinikanth (ANI File )
         

Superstar Rajinikanth on Wednesday lashed out at the central government over the violence in Delhi that left 22 people dead, saying the riots should have been dealt with an iron fist.

The actor also opined that protests should not turn violent and recalled his earlier statement that he will stand by Muslims if they were affected by the amended citizenship law.

“Definitely it is Central government’s intelligence failure. I strongly condemn the Central government,” he told reporters here.

The actor also rued that some sections of media and political observers were linking him with the BJP.

