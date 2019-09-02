Govt says 90% of Kashmir valley free of day time restrictions of any kind

india

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 18:28 IST

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Monday said that all essentials supplies continue uninterrupted in Kashmir Valley, 90% of which is free of day time restrictions.

“The national highway continues to be normal. Traffic of trucks is improving. All essential supplies continue to be supplied to the valley,” Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary, Jammu and Kashmir said at a press conference in Srinagar.

The valley has been under a virtual lockdown with restrictions on public movement but Kansal said public transport is now returning to the roads and there is virtually no day time restriction. He also said land line phones and mobile phones are fully functional in Jammu and Ladakh.

“Over 26,000 landlines are functional in the Valley. In Jammu and Ladakh landlines and mobile phones are fully functional. Day time restrictions have been fully lifted from 92 police stations. This makes 90% of valley free of day time restrictions of any kind,” Kansal said,

The government had begun restoring landline services in Kashmir valley by the middle of last month after it imposed a communication blackout on August 5 ahead of Parliament scrapping Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Kansal conceded that some markets in Kashmri continue to be shut.

“Some markets are shut due to threats from anti-national elements,” he said.

The officer also said that attendance in schools is rising. “Over 4000 schools are now functional. Attendance of children continues to improve although it is still low in some places,” he said.

Kansal said all hospitals in Kashmir valley are functioning normally.

First Published: Sep 02, 2019 18:28 IST