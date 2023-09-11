Govt says it didn't spend 300% more on G20, refutes allegations: ‘Infrastructure development’

The government once again rubbished Trinamool leader Saket Gokhale's another claim on G-20 that the budget allocated for G20 was overshot by 300%. The PIB fact check team said the claim is misleading as there has been expenditure towards permanent asset creation and other infrastructure development -- not limited to the hosting of the G20 summit only. The govt claimed some permanent asset and infrastructure was created during the G20 preparation.

Citing reports, the Trinamool leader on Monday claimed that ₹990 crore was allocated for hosting the G20 summit in the last Union Budget. But the government actually spent ₹4,100 crore. "Why shouldn't BJP be made to pay this extra ₹3110 cr since it was clearly non-essential spending purely for Modi's self-advertisement & personal PR for 2024 elections?" the Trinamool leader tweeted.

The Congress also made it an issue and attacked PM Modi for overspending for his 'show off'. "PM Modi spent extra money to put up his posters ahead of the Lok Sabha election, to shine his image. Covering up the poor of the city, PM Modi made elaborate arrangements for the guests including the silver and gold-plated tableware," the Congress's video said.

Delhi was decked up to host the world leaders for the two days of the G-20 summit which concluded India's year of G-20 presidency. The summit achieved 100% consensus on the New Delhi leaders' declaration making it a success of India's presidency.

On Sunday, which was the second day of the summit in Delhi, Saket Gokhale claimed there was flooding at the venue of the summit. "After spending 4000 crores, THIS is the state of infrastructure. How much of this 4000 crore of G20 fund was embezzled by Modi Govt?" Gokhake tweeted. The PIB claimed there was no flooding; only minor waterlogging in the open areas was reported after heavy rain which was swiftly cleared.

