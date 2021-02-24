IND USA
According to the Union ministry of health and family welfare, a total of 2,86,826 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered to beneficiaries in Delhi, as of 6pm on Saturday.(PTI)
india news

Govt steps up vaccination drive amid fresh Covid-19 spike; over 11.9 million doses administered

The government plans to take the rate of coronavirus vaccinations to five million a day in the next four to six weeks.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 08:36 AM IST

India has upscaled the pace of vaccination against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) as the fear of second wave looms amid a fresh spike of cases being reported mainly from two states- Maharashtra and Kerala.

By the 39th day of the world’s largest immunisation campaign on Tuesday, as many as 11,907,392 doses of the Covid-19 vaccines had been administered to health and frontline workers, the Union ministry of health and family welfare said in a statement.

Follow latest updates on Covid-19 here

Of the total shots given, 64,71,047 health workers have received the first dose, 13,21,635 have got the second dose while 41,14,710 frontline workers have received the first dose, the ministry said, adding that while the countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16, vaccination of the frontline workers started from February 2. According to the health ministry, five adverse event following immunisation (AEFIs) have been reported related to first dose inoculation and three related to second dose.

Uttar Pradesh has so far administered the maximum number of shots at 12,26,775, followed by Maharashtra (10,03,706) and Kerala (9,01,400).

Also Read| A race against time: Vaccine drive needs boost amid spike

The seven-day average of new cases across the country dropped to its lowest on February 11, when it touched 10,988, but it has shown a sustained increase since then to reach 12,971 on Monday – a rise of 18%, according to data. This increase is triggered mainly by Maharashtra, Punjab and Madhya Pradesh, where cases have grown 127%, 55% and 54% respectively.

As the nation’s infection tally witnesses an upward trend, the government plans to take the rate of coronavirus vaccinations to five million a day in the next four to six weeks.

Also Read | Covid vaccination: People over 60 likely to be allowed to self-register

As the government looks to begin the second phase of the immunisation drive, it is likely to face a tougher challenge than it does at present. It wants to begin covering people above the age of 50 and those with high risks. The number of this group is expected to be around 270 million.

Also, people aged above 60 and those with comorbidities will be allowed to self-register and choose where they can be vaccinated for Covid-19 from March 1, an official familiar with the matter told HT.

Farmers continue their protests in Delhi's borders.(ANI)
india news

Farmers protest live: Multiple Delhi borders remain closed for traffic

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 08:59 AM IST
Rakesh Tikait, leader and national spokesperson of the Bharatiya Kisan Union, said on Tuesday that the protesting farmers would gherao Parliament, if the Central government does not repeal the three laws, during his address to a Kisan Panchayat in Sikar, Rajasthan.
Almost 60% of the firms that said the business outlook is improving are expected to pay an average 9.1% salary hike in 2021.(Stock image: Getty)
india news

News updates from HT: Indian firms likely to give average salary hike of 7.7%

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Anjali, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 08:58 AM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Police said the woman died by suicide inside the washroom on Tuesday afternoon.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
india news

Chhattisgarh woman Maoist surrendered last week, dies by suicide, probe sought

By Ritesh Mishra | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Raipur
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 08:54 AM IST
  • The deceased, Kawasi, was a member of Chetna Natya Mandli or CNM, which is a cultural wing of the Maoists.
According to the Union ministry of health and family welfare, a total of 2,86,826 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered to beneficiaries in Delhi, as of 6pm on Saturday.(PTI)
india news

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 08:36 AM IST
The Supreme Court. Maharashtra government had earlier informed the apex court that all guilty police officials have been punished or suspended from services.(HT photo)
india news

SC to hear plea seeking CBI probe in Palghar mob-lynching case

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 08:32 AM IST
The pleas also seek a probe by the CBI and registration of FIR against police officials for their alleged failure to prevent the mob from gathering in violation of the lockdown norms.
A total of 1,669 Anganwadi centres were closed for almost 11 months due to the Covid-19 outbreak.(Reuters)
india news

Anganwadi centres reopen after 11 months in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri

ANI, Rajouri, Jammu And Kashmir
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 08:32 AM IST
Anganwadi workers tried their best to provide door to door facilities to the people during lockdown. Many workers provided cooked meals as well while adhering to Covid-19 protocols.
Karnataka high court.(HT photo)
india news

Karnataka HC imposes 10 lakh cost on company for petitions against Premji

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 08:21 AM IST
Despite the dismissal of earlier petitions, the petitioner filed fresh writ petitions with the same core issue.
Representational Image. (File photo)
india news

Rain, snow warning for J&K, Himachal, Uttarakhand for next five days

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 08:19 AM IST
Thunderstorms and lightning are very likely over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan & Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand between February 25 and 27
"As of now, we have deployed additional police personnel at the village," said Ahmad.(ANI)
india news

16 people injured as TDP, YSRCP workers clash in Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh

ANI, Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 08:03 AM IST
Sub Inspector of Srikakulam Police M Ahmad said, "A clash erupted between workers of TDP and YSRCP in Mettavalasa village of Srikakulam allegedly over social media post related to recent local body polls."
It is day 3 of the week-long lockdown in Amravati on Wednesday.(ANI)
india news

Maharashtra Covid-19: Record spike in Amravati, districts impose travel ban

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 07:50 AM IST
Parbhani of the Marathwada region of Maharashtra, famous for Sai Baba temple, has announced the closure of places of worship and imposed travel restrictions from the 11 districts of Vidarbha.
"There's one candidate to lead the budget department, and her name is Neera Tanden," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters.(Stock images: Getty)
india news

White House nominates Indian-American as director of management and budget

PTI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 07:04 AM IST
If confirmed by the Senate, 50-year-old Tanden would become the first person of colour to head the federal agency that prepares the annual budget of the US government.
Seven persons including two women died after an oil tanker collided with the car they were travelling in, on Yamuna Expressway. (ANI)
india news

7 killed as oil tanker collides with car on Yamuna Expressway

ANI, Mathura
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 07:03 AM IST
During the collision, a car came between the tanker and the divider. All those who were travelling in the car are dead.
Volunteers distributing pamphlets during an awareness campaign on the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on a street in Mumbai.(REUTERS)
india news

LIVE: China reports 11 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 08:58 AM IST
Globally, the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) has affected more than 112 million people, as per the John Hopkins University Covid-19 tracker.
Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal said his government is working to make Assam a terror-free state.(HT file)
india news

1,040 militants of 5 outfits surrender in Assam

PTI, Guwahati
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 06:51 AM IST
The militants deposited 338 arms, including 58 AK series rifles, 11 M-16 guns and four LMGs.
READ FULL STORY
If confirmed by the Senate, 49-year-old Ahuja, nominated on Tuesday, would become the first Indian-American to serve this top position.(Kiran Ahuja/Twitter)
india news

Biden nominates Indian-American lawyer Kiran Ahuja to head Personnel Management

PTI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 06:42 AM IST
Ahuja currently serves as Chief Executive Officer of Philanthropy Northwest, a regional network of philanthropic institutions.
READ FULL STORY
