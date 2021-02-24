Govt steps up vaccination drive amid fresh Covid-19 spike; over 11.9 million doses administered
India has upscaled the pace of vaccination against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) as the fear of second wave looms amid a fresh spike of cases being reported mainly from two states- Maharashtra and Kerala.
By the 39th day of the world’s largest immunisation campaign on Tuesday, as many as 11,907,392 doses of the Covid-19 vaccines had been administered to health and frontline workers, the Union ministry of health and family welfare said in a statement.
Follow latest updates on Covid-19 here
Of the total shots given, 64,71,047 health workers have received the first dose, 13,21,635 have got the second dose while 41,14,710 frontline workers have received the first dose, the ministry said, adding that while the countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16, vaccination of the frontline workers started from February 2. According to the health ministry, five adverse event following immunisation (AEFIs) have been reported related to first dose inoculation and three related to second dose.
Uttar Pradesh has so far administered the maximum number of shots at 12,26,775, followed by Maharashtra (10,03,706) and Kerala (9,01,400).
Also Read| A race against time: Vaccine drive needs boost amid spike
The seven-day average of new cases across the country dropped to its lowest on February 11, when it touched 10,988, but it has shown a sustained increase since then to reach 12,971 on Monday – a rise of 18%, according to data. This increase is triggered mainly by Maharashtra, Punjab and Madhya Pradesh, where cases have grown 127%, 55% and 54% respectively.
As the nation’s infection tally witnesses an upward trend, the government plans to take the rate of coronavirus vaccinations to five million a day in the next four to six weeks.
Also Read | Covid vaccination: People over 60 likely to be allowed to self-register
As the government looks to begin the second phase of the immunisation drive, it is likely to face a tougher challenge than it does at present. It wants to begin covering people above the age of 50 and those with high risks. The number of this group is expected to be around 270 million.
Also, people aged above 60 and those with comorbidities will be allowed to self-register and choose where they can be vaccinated for Covid-19 from March 1, an official familiar with the matter told HT.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers protest live: Multiple Delhi borders remain closed for traffic
News updates from HT: Indian firms likely to give average salary hike of 7.7%
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chhattisgarh woman Maoist surrendered last week, dies by suicide, probe sought
- The deceased, Kawasi, was a member of Chetna Natya Mandli or CNM, which is a cultural wing of the Maoists.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vaccination drive stepped up amid fresh Covid-19 spike; over 11.9 mn doses given
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC to hear plea seeking CBI probe in Palghar mob-lynching case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anganwadi centres reopen after 11 months in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Karnataka HC imposes ₹10 lakh cost on company for petitions against Premji
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rain, snow warning for J&K, Himachal, Uttarakhand for next five days
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
16 people injured as TDP, YSRCP workers clash in Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra Covid-19: Record spike in Amravati, districts impose travel ban
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
White House nominates Indian-American as director of management and budget
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
7 killed as oil tanker collides with car on Yamuna Expressway
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
LIVE: China reports 11 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours
1,040 militants of 5 outfits surrender in Assam
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden nominates Indian-American lawyer Kiran Ahuja to head Personnel Management
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox