e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 21, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Govt supplied 68 million free cooking gas cylinders free under PMGKY

Govt supplied 68 million free cooking gas cylinders free under PMGKY

The government’s welfare package also included three-month ration supply for free and direct cash transfer to under-privileged women, old age persons and disabled people.

india Updated: May 21, 2020 19:56 IST
HT Correspondent | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
HT Correspondent | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The oil ministry is providing free of cost liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders to over 80 million Prime Minister Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) beneficiaries for three months.
The oil ministry is providing free of cost liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders to over 80 million Prime Minister Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) beneficiaries for three months. (Reuters File Photo )
         

The government has distributed 68 million free cooking gas cylinders under Prime Minister Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY) since April 1, the oil ministry said.

Distribution of free cooking gas cylinder is part of the Rs 1.7 lakh crore package announced on March 26 to provide immediate relief to the poor from the nationwide lockdown to check the spread of Covid-19. The welfare package also included three-month ration supply for free and direct cash transfer to under-privileged women, old age persons and disabled people.

Under this scheme, the ministry is providing free of cost liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders to over 80 million Prime Minister Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) beneficiaries for three months with effect from April 1, 2020, the ministry said in a statement.

PMUY was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 1, 2016 in Ballia (Uttar Pradesh) to provide free cooking gas connections to 50 million poor households. Later the target was raised to 80 million households, which was achieved six months in advance on September 7, 2019. While the number of free refills under PMGKY are be limited to three for beneficiaries using 14.2 kg cylinders up to June, beneficiaries using small refills of 5 kg will be entitled to eight free refills in the three months.

State-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) had delivered 45.3 million cylinders to PMUY beneficiaries last month, the statement said. “As on 20.5.2020, OMCs have delivered total 679.92 cylinders [67.9 million] to PMUY beneficiaries under the package” it added.

The beneficiaries were given funds in advance through direct benefit transfer (DBT) in their accounts, so that there was no difficulty in availing this facility. “The Corona Warriors- personnel working in the supply chain of LPG cylinder delivery- have not only been ensuring timely supply of cylinders, but also creating awareness amongst the beneficiaries about the hygiene and various health guidelines,” it added.

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaIRCTC Online bookingCovid-19 CrisisCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020MS DhoniJharkhand Covid-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In