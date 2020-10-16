e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 16, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Govt to soon take decision on minimum age of marriage for girls: PM Modi

Govt to soon take decision on minimum age of marriage for girls: PM Modi

The Prime Minister said he has been receiving letters from women from across the country asking when the government will take a decision on revising the minimum age of marriage for girls

india Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 15:35 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
Press Trust of India| Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
New Delhi
Modi was addressing a video conference for releasing a commemorative coin of Rs 75 denomination on the 75th anniversary of the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO)
Modi was addressing a video conference for releasing a commemorative coin of Rs 75 denomination on the 75th anniversary of the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) (ANI)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the government will soon take a decision on revising the minimum age of marriage for girls after it receives a report from the committee set up for this.

The Prime Minister said the girls’ gross enrolment ratio in education has turned higher than that of boys for the first time in the country because of several efforts taken by the government in the last six years.

Modi also highlighted that the government has constructed 11 crore toilets across the country under the Swachh Bharat Mission , and is also providing sanitary pads at Re 1 to poor women. “Because of these efforts, for the first time, the gross enrolment ratio of girls in education is more than that of boys,” he remarked

Modi was addressing a video conference for releasing a commemorative coin of Rs 75 denomination on the 75th anniversary of the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO).

“There is an important deliberation going on to decide what should be the ideal age of marriage for daughters,” Modi said.

The Prime Minister said he has been receiving letters from women from across the country, asking about the report of the committee and when the government will take a decision on it.

“I want to assure them, the government will soon take its decision after the submission of the report,” Modi said. In his Independence Day speech, the Prime Minister had earlier announced that government was deliberating on what should be the minimum age of marriage for women and has set up a committee to look into the same.

Currently, the minimum age of marriage is 18 years for women and 21 for men.

.

tags
top news
Delhi next on NCB radar to launch Mumbai-style crackdown on drugs
Delhi next on NCB radar to launch Mumbai-style crackdown on drugs
SC constitutes committee to monitor farm fires in Punjab, Haryana, UP
SC constitutes committee to monitor farm fires in Punjab, Haryana, UP
‘Blood-coloured’ clothes found at Hathras rape accused’s house, kin say it’s red paint
‘Blood-coloured’ clothes found at Hathras rape accused’s house, kin say it’s red paint
Indian Army vice-chief to visit US ahead of 2+2 dialogue
Indian Army vice-chief to visit US ahead of 2+2 dialogue
IPL 2020: Morgan appointed KKR captain after Karthik steps aside
IPL 2020: Morgan appointed KKR captain after Karthik steps aside
‘We want to be safe’: Hathras rape victim’s family wants to be shifted to Delhi
‘We want to be safe’: Hathras rape victim’s family wants to be shifted to Delhi
Supreme Court dismisses plea seeking imposition of President’s rule in Maharashtra
Supreme Court dismisses plea seeking imposition of President’s rule in Maharashtra
RCB vs KXIP Review and MI vs KKR Preview on Battleground T20
RCB vs KXIP Review and MI vs KKR Preview on Battleground T20
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyBigg Boss 14IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In