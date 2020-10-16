e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 16, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Grand alliance candidate Aaftab Alam arrested during nomination

Grand alliance candidate Aaftab Alam arrested during nomination

Muzzafarpur city Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajesh Kumar confirmed the arrest and said that a non-bailable warrant has been issued against him.

india Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 07:19 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Asian News International | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Asian News International
Aaftab Alam, who was arrested by the police, is CPI-ML candidate, contesting elections from Aurai constituency in Muzaffarpur District of the state.
Aaftab Alam, who was arrested by the police, is CPI-ML candidate, contesting elections from Aurai constituency in Muzaffarpur District of the state.(HT Archive)
         

Bihar Police on Thursday arrested Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) candidate Aaftab Alam while he was filing his nomination for assembly election 2020 saying police have a non-bailable warrant against him.

Aaftab Alam is CPI-ML candidate, contesting elections from Aurai constituency in Muzaffarpur District of the state.

When asked about the arrest, Alam said, “I have been arrested for staging a peaceful protest against the murder of Deepak Rai. This is a vendetta and a political conspiracy.”

Meanwhile, Muzzafarpur city Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajesh Kumar confirmed the arrest and said that a non-bailable warrant has been issued against him.

“Aaftab Alam has a non bailable warrant against him. He came here for his nomination and his arrest took place. He will be presented in court,” Kumar said.

Elections for the 243-member Bihar Assembly will be held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7 and the counting of votes will take place on November 10.

tags
top news
Imran Khan window dresses Pak record on terror, gets groups to change tactics
Imran Khan window dresses Pak record on terror, gets groups to change tactics
Centre plans to enrol 250 million migrants through its portal
Centre plans to enrol 250 million migrants through its portal
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Twitter’s service mostly restored after apparent global outage
Twitter’s service mostly restored after apparent global outage
UP Dalit teen’s body found with limbs tied, kin allege rape
UP Dalit teen’s body found with limbs tied, kin allege rape
A Covid-19 twist in Delhi’s fight against bad air?
A Covid-19 twist in Delhi’s fight against bad air?
IT panel takes up TRP issue, says it’s ‘easily manipulated’
IT panel takes up TRP issue, says it’s ‘easily manipulated’
‘ABD better than Kohli, Smith, Kane, Babar and Joe Root’
‘ABD better than Kohli, Smith, Kane, Babar and Joe Root’
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyBigg Boss 14Covid-19 vaccineRCB vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In