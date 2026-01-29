Grand Strategy| India-EU trade deal is about economics and geopolitics

New Delhi: When Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, described in New Delhi the recently concluded India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA) as the “mother of all deals,” she wasn’t engaging in diplomatic hyperbole. The agreement, finalised after nearly two decades of laborious negotiations, is undoubtedly monumental. It brings together two global economic giants representing a quarter of the global GDP and a market of over two billion people. Yet, to view this purely as a triumph of sound economics would be to miss the forest for the trees. Prime Minister Narendra Modi with European Council President António Luís Santos da Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Tuesday. (DPR PMO)

This deal is as much a geopolitical maneuver as it is an economic one, arriving at a moment when the global order is being reshaped by the return of protectionism, erosion of multilateral institutions, and trust at all levels. The two sides may have argued with each other for two decades before signing the deal, but of what there is little doubt on anyone’s minds is that this deal will stick, won’t be done away in a hurry by either side.

Serious partners do not shy away from arguing their differences fiercely, as India and EU did; but they also adhere to the final deal with equal resolve as these two are likely to.

The timing of the agreement is important. It comes at an important point in world history when the World Trade Organization is facing an existential crisis, the “liberal international order” is fraying at the edges, a “Board of Peace” is taking to the world in hitherto unknown directions and the Atlantic consensus is gasping for breath.

Given the Donald Trump administration’s aggressive tariff policies against friends, partners and foes alike, both New Delhi and Brussels have found themselves in the crosshairs of American economic nationalism. The “mother of all deals,” therefore, is also therefore the mother of all hedges - a deeply consequential strategic move by two major global powers seeking stability in an unpredictable international system.

For India, the FTA is a major step in opening up its economy to the West, a process that has been underway for some time now. While New Delhi has long been wary of trade agreements that might expose its domestic sectors to competition (like the RECP), the geopolitical imperatives of 2026 appear to have altered Delhi’s calculus.

For Delhi, this is as much about markets as it is about signalling. By taking its economy closer to Europe, India is diversifying its partnerships beyond the United States, creating a necessary buffer against Washington’s fickleness and boorishness. More so, the deal and the many attendant conversations around it, will create an opening for deeper security and defence consultations between Brussels and Delhi.

For the European Union, the deal is also an insurance policy, apart from its clear economic benefits for the bloc. It is aware that it needs to diversify its dependencies away from China and find partners that pose no security threat and make up for the lost trust in Washington. India fits that bill perfectly – its big, promising, converging on several values and interests while posing no threats.

The timing of the deal has not been lost on the US either. The rhetoric from Washington has been telling if unsurprising. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent’s hardly polite statement that the EU is “financing the war against itself” by purchasing refined Russian oil from India - and his continuing defense of tariffs against both Indians and Europeans – goes to highlight how Washington sees the world. In that sense, the India-EU FTA is a declaration of strategic autonomy by Brussels and a reiteration of the Indian resolve that it will not be bullied by Washington. Make no mistake, this FTA is also about Washington’s allies in Europe and its friend in Asia hedging against American blackmailing.

It is fair to say that the Trump administration’s threats did quicken the pace of negotiations that had languished for years. Bureaucracies in New Delhi and Brussels, known for being tough negotiators, found common ground not because the technical hurdles vanished overnight, but because the political cost of not having a deal had started feeling too high. So we have a lot to thank Donald Trump for this trade deal.

And yet, despite the successful completion of the deal, a dose of expectation management is may be timely and necessary. A trade deal between India and EU does not imply perfect strategic alignment between them. Both need to shed their over-the-top expectations of each other: Europe often wants India to be a “West-like” power, while India expects Europe to shed its Eurocentric view of the world order. Neither is likely to happen fully.

There is little doubt that India will continue to get closer to Europe (just follow the direction of trade, tourists and students for evidence), but it will not abandon its strategic autonomy (and it shouldn’t). It will maintain its deep reservations regarding the inequities of the global order and will continue to champion the cause of the Global South even if some of it is just left-over rhetoric from its non-aligned past. It will not bend over backwards to please Brussels, nor will it shy away from criticising Europe’s selective outrage regarding global conflicts. Europe will have to reconcile itself to an India that is a power on its own terms.

And India will have to get used to the fact that Brussels is not a ‘state’ that engages in quick, agile, conventional statecraft, that its pursuit of norms and values is an integral part of its statecraft, and moderate expectations accordingly. Whether or not we agree with all of them, norms and values are integral to European power, and that EU’s insistence on them is very much part of the DNA of what makes the European Union what it is.