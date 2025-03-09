‘Grant immunity for one murder’: NCP(SP) leader's appeal to President Droupadi Murmu

Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) (NCP-SP) women's wing has written to President Droupadi Murmu, urging her to grant immunity from punishment against "one murder” as women want to kill the “oppressive mentality” and “rapist mindset”. NCP(SP) women's wing president Rohini Khadse cited a survey report stating that India was the most unsafe country for women as crimes(Rohini Khadse/X)

According to PTI, the Sharad Pawar-led party's women's wing president Rohini Khadse, in the letter written on the occasion of International Women’s Day, pointed out the recent gangrape of a 12-year-old girl in Mumbai to highlight rising crimes against women and press for their demand.

“We, on behalf of all women, are demanding immunity (from punishment) to commit one murder,” Khadse said in the letter.

The NCP(SP) leader also cited a survey report stating that India was the most unsafe country for women as crimes, including kidnapping and domestic violence, were happening against them.

“We want to kill the oppressive mentality, the rapist tendency, the inefficiency of law and order… We hope our demand will be granted after giving it serious thought,” Khadse added.

Reacting to the letter, Shiv Sena minister Gulabrao Patil said Khadse should tell whom she will murder. However, his party colleague, Manisha Kayande offered a more sympathetic view.

Kayande, an MLC, said Khadse is probably talking about killing certain tendencies in some people. This feeling must be stemming from “the recent incidents”, she told PTI.

ALSO READ: Rise in cases of rape, molestation of women and children, says Maharashtra Economic Survey

5 held for sexually assaulting 12-year-old girl

Five persons have been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl at Jogeshwari in the western suburbs after she left her home following an argument, PTI quoted an official.

The Government Railway Police (GRP) found the girl alone at Dadar railway station in the early hours of February 27. Initially, the girl remained silent, prompting the GRP to launch an extensive search for her family, the official said.

The GRP then learnt that a case of kidnapping had been registered at Jogeshwari police station. They handed her over to the local police.

After being coaxed by the cops, the girl told them that five persons sexually assaulted her, the official said.