Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Mar 09, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

‘Grant immunity for one murder’: NCP(SP) leader's appeal to President Droupadi Murmu

ByHT News Desk
Mar 09, 2025 02:26 PM IST

NCP(SP) women's wing chief Rohini Khadse in her letter to President Murmu, pointed out the recent gangrape of a 12-year-old girl in Mumbai

Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) (NCP-SP) women's wing has written to President Droupadi Murmu, urging her to grant immunity from punishment against "one murder” as women want to kill the “oppressive mentality” and “rapist mindset”.

NCP(SP) women's wing president Rohini Khadse cited a survey report stating that India was the most unsafe country for women as crimes(Rohini Khadse/X)
NCP(SP) women's wing president Rohini Khadse cited a survey report stating that India was the most unsafe country for women as crimes(Rohini Khadse/X)

According to PTI, the Sharad Pawar-led party's women's wing president Rohini Khadse, in the letter written on the occasion of International Women’s Day, pointed out the recent gangrape of a 12-year-old girl in Mumbai to highlight rising crimes against women and press for their demand.

“We, on behalf of all women, are demanding immunity (from punishment) to commit one murder,” Khadse said in the letter.

The NCP(SP) leader also cited a survey report stating that India was the most unsafe country for women as crimes, including kidnapping and domestic violence, were happening against them.

“We want to kill the oppressive mentality, the rapist tendency, the inefficiency of law and order… We hope our demand will be granted after giving it serious thought,” Khadse added.

Reacting to the letter, Shiv Sena minister Gulabrao Patil said Khadse should tell whom she will murder. However, his party colleague, Manisha Kayande offered a more sympathetic view.

Kayande, an MLC, said Khadse is probably talking about killing certain tendencies in some people. This feeling must be stemming from “the recent incidents”, she told PTI.

ALSO READ: Rise in cases of rape, molestation of women and children, says Maharashtra Economic Survey

5 held for sexually assaulting 12-year-old girl

Five persons have been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl at Jogeshwari in the western suburbs after she left her home following an argument, PTI quoted an official.

The Government Railway Police (GRP) found the girl alone at Dadar railway station in the early hours of February 27. Initially, the girl remained silent, prompting the GRP to launch an extensive search for her family, the official said.

The GRP then learnt that a case of kidnapping had been registered at Jogeshwari police station. They handed her over to the local police.

After being coaxed by the cops, the girl told them that five persons sexually assaulted her, the official said.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 09, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On