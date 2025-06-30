Graphic designer held for theft of 6.8 lakh from house in Thane

Police have arrested a 26-year-old graphic designer for allegedly stealing jewellery and cash valued at ₹6.8 lakh from a house in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Monday. The incident occurred on the intervening night of June 24 and 25 at a house located in Mira Road area.(Pixabay/Representative)

A woman residing in the house was awakened by the sound of a cat that had entered her house. Upon checking, she found her bedroom cupboard was ransacked and a bag containing 77 gm of gold jewellery and ₹9,000 in cash was missing, Mira Road's senior police inspector Meghana Burande said.

Based on a complaint by the 58-year-old house woman, an FIR was registered on June 25 under sections 305(a) (theft in a dwelling house) and 331 (house-trespass) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

A detection team from the Mira Road police station promptly launched an investigation.

"Based on intelligence and sustained efforts, we arrested the accused within 24 hours," the official said.

The accused has been identified as a graphic designer, originally from Nepal, residing in the same neighbourhood, according to the police.

"During interrogation, we recovered 69 grams of the stolen jewellery valued at ₹5.52 lakh from him. We are now working to recover the remaining stolen property," Burande said.

It also came to light during the probe that the accused has a criminal background, as two FIRs were earlier registered against him at the Mira Road police station, the official said.