‘Grateful to US for its support’: MEA on receiving 3rd Covid consignment

India on Sunday thanked the United States after it sent the third consignment of Covid-19 aid and said it is grateful to US for its support. "Another flight from the USA arrives in India carrying over 1000 oxygen cylinders, regulators, and other medical equipment. Third shipment in a period of 2 days adding to our oxygen capacities. Grateful to the USA for its support," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.

A flight from the USA carrying 1,000 oxygen cylinders, regulators and other medical equipment landed in India on Saturday night. Earlier on Friday, the US had dispatched the third set of its several emergency Covid-19 relief shipments to India.

The first and second consignments of emergency Covid-19 aid, including hundreds of oxygen cylinders and regulators, sent by the US landed in India on Friday.

The US sent help after its President Joe Biden assured to stand by India in its time of crisis. Biden spoke with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Covid-19 situation. The interaction between the two leaders also came after the US, after facing criticism, lifted the embargo on the export of raw material needed by the Serum Institute of India (SII) to produce Covid-19 vaccine Covishield.

Earlier this week, Biden reaffirmed that the US is determined to support India in its efforts to contain the pandemic during the talks. The United States will be sending supplies worth more than USD 100 million to India, including 1,000 refillable oxygen cylinders, 15 million N95 masks and 1 million rapid diagnostic tests.