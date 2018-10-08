Great job, says Adityanath on Gujarat’s handling of attacks on migrants

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, who has been targeted by the opposition over attacks on workers from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, received dollops of support from Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday.

The UP chief minister said those who did not have any issue to criticise the Gujarat government were spreading rumours against the state.

“The Gujarat chief minister told me over the phone there was no incident in the past three days and that he had appealed to people against paying heed to any rumour,” Yogi Adityanath said, according to news agency Press Trust of India. He also praised Chief Minister Vijay Rupani’s commendable and effective handling of the situation.

“Gujarat is a peace loving state and a model of development. Those who do not have any issue (to criticise the state government) spread such rumours. Those who do not want development spread rumours,” Adityanath said.

According to the Gujarat government, 56 cases have been filed across six districts and 431 people arrested for the violence and threats after a labourer, a native of Bihar, was accused of raping a 14-month-old on 28 September.

Ravindra Sahu, who worked in a local ceramic factory, was arrested in this case.

It is not clear how the campaign against migrant workers started but there were sporadic incidents of violence targeting workers from outside the state in nearly six districts of the state soon after.

Maheshsingh Kushwah, who leads an association that seeks to represent interests of workers from north India, said over 20,000 people belonging to UP, Madhya Pradesh and Bihar had already left Gujarat due to the prevailing situation.

“Over 20,000 migrants from these states have fled due to fear as Hindi-speaking people are being attacked in different parts of the state,” Kushwah of the Uttar Bharatiya Vikas Parishad said.

The state government suggests this was an exaggeration but there is recognition that it did have a problem on its hands.

Gujarat’s minister of state for home Pradeepsinh Jadeja said 17 companies of state reserve police had been deployed in the affected areas.

The Congress has attempted to pin the blame for the violence on the BJP, alleging that the fact that the attacks had continued despite police arrangements. “This means attackers enjoy silent blessings of the government,” Gujarat Congress president Amit Chavda said.

The Janata Dal (United) that rules in the state of Bihar - and which is an important ally of Modi - blamed Alpesh Thakor, a controversial leader from the main opposition Congress party in Gujarat, for the attacks.

The BJP also accuses Thakor Sena in connection with the attacks and is reported to have mentioned the outfit’s name in some of the FIRs, its president and Congress MLA Alpesh Thakor alleged that youth from the community were being falsely implicated.

Jadeja, responding to a query on Thakor’s allegations, said action will be taken against anyone who disturbs peace.

