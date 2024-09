The Union environment ministry has clarified that details of projects related to the country’s internal and external security to which it grants environmental clearance will not be available on its PARIVESH portal, in the interests of security and confidentiality.

The clarifications came in response to a July query from the Union home ministry on guidelines for projects exempted under the Forest Conservation Amendment Act or Van (Sanrakshan Evam Samvardhan) Adhiniyam, 1980. (Wikimedia Commons)