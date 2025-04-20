Menu Explore
Groom-to-be among two killed in bike crash in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam district

PTI |
Apr 20, 2025 07:07 PM IST

The incident occurred on Sailana-Banswada road, 35 km from the district headquarters, on Saturday evening.

Two persons, including a man whose wedding was scheduled in a fortnight, were killed and three others injured when two motorbikes collided in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam district, police said on Sunday.

Damor died while his two relatives were injured. Besides, Gani Mohammed (52), who was riding the other vehicle, was also killed and his companion suffered injuries(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Damor died while his two relatives were injured. Besides, Gani Mohammed (52), who was riding the other vehicle, was also killed and his companion suffered injuries(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The incident occurred on Sailana-Banswada road, 35 km from the district headquarters, on Saturday evening.

Ramlal Damor (22), resident of Ranpur village in Pratapgarh district of Rajasthan, was returning on a motorcycle after inviting relatives in Ratlam district's Sailyarundi village for his marriage, Sarwan police station in-charge Arjun Semalia said.

The two-wheeler of Damor, who was accompanied by two other relatives, collided with a scooter near Bawalikheda, he said.

Also Read: Groom leaves wedding procession midway, jumps in front of train

Damor died while his two relatives were injured. Besides, Gani Mohammed (52), who was riding the other vehicle, was also killed and his companion suffered injuries, the official said.

According to police, Damor's marriage was scheduled on May 6.

The bodies were handed over to the families after post-mortem on Sunday.

