Group of waiters thrash 2 army officials in Baghpat

Two Army personnel were thrashed by a group of waiters in a hotel in district’s Baraut city on Sunday.

According to the police, the incident took place when the army personnel allegedly entered into a minor altercation with another customer following which a waiter intervened. In no time, the matter blew out of proportion, following which a gang of waiters allegedly started thrashing the security officials.

The matter came to fore after a video of the incident went viral on social media. In the video hotel employees can be seen thrashing the Army personnel with sticks.

“We have registered a case under the relevant section. 7-8 accused who are waiters in the hotel have been detained. The investigation is being done,” said Ramanand Kushwaha, Circle Officer, Baraut.

“First the fight broke inside the hotel but within few minutes they all were on the road,” he said

Police have apprehended 7-8 persons who are waiters at the hotel and a case under the relevant section of law has been registered.

First Published: Jun 02, 2019 23:07 IST