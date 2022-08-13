Gujarat Congress MLA’s kin booked for running over six

Gujarat police on Friday booked the son-in-law of a Congress legislator after his SUV rammed into an autorickshaw and a motorcycle in Anand district, killing six people, a senior officer said.

Anand superintendent of police Ajit Rajian said the accident took place near Sojitra village on a state highway connecting Anand town to Tarapur on Thursday evening.

He identified the accused as Ketan Padhiyar (42), the son-in-law of Congress MLA Punambhai Parmar, who represents the Sojitra assembly constituency. The six deceased were residents of Sojitra and Boriyavi villages in Anand district, police officials familiar with the case said.

The deceased include Jiya Mistri (14), Janvi Mistri (17), Vina Mistri (44) and the autorickshaw’s driver Yasin Vohra (38) — all residents of Sojitra. The two deceased who were on the motorcycle were identified as Yogesh (20) and Sandeep (19), residents of Anand town.

“We have apprehended Padhiyar and prima facie, it seems that he was under the influence of alcohol while driving. Six people have died in the incident. Padhiyar has been booked for culpable homicide under section 304 of the Indian Penal Code,” said Rajian, adding that the accused had fled from the spot after the crash.

Padhiyar was taken to a hospital for treatment after he was apprehended as he had sustained injuries in the accident, said the SP.