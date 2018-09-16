Today in New Delhi, India
Gujarat cop commits suicide by shooting himself with service revolver in Vadodara

Sanjay Jadeja (37) had been shifted to the Crime Branch’s anti-chain snatching squad just two days earlier, police said.

Updated: Sep 16, 2018 17:01 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Vadodara police commissioner said it was unlikely that Sanjay Jadeja killed himself because of work pressure.(Shutterstock)

A sub inspector Sunday allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service revolver at a police post, a senior official said.

Sanjay Jadeja (37) had been shifted to the Crime Branch’s anti-chain snatching squad just two days earlier, Vadodara police commissioner Anupam Singh Gehlot said.

Gehlot said that a diary had been recovered from the spot where Jadeja shot himself in which the deceased had purportedly written that he was unable to do the work of a sub inspector.

Gehlot, however, added that it was unlikely that Jadeja killed himself because of work pressure.

Praising the deceased as a very good officer, Gehlot said that Jadeja’s death had saddened the entire force.

“He was the leader of the anti-chain snatching squad and was doing very good work. We are investigating what caused him to take this step,” Gehlot said.

