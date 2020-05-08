Gujarat creates a fund of Rs 100 crore for Covid startups

india

The Gujarat government has announced to help the startups who would join the battle against Covid-19 with their knowledge and expertise by creating a fund of Rs 100 crore.

A senior official of the government told that chief minister Vijay Rupani has decided to take the advantage of research, technology and knowledge of young and enthusiastic startups in Gujarat in the battle against the global epidemic Covid-19.

“The CM had video conference with with heads of seven leading equity companies on Thursday to discuss the issue. After which these equity companies have allocated Rs 100 crore as a prominent venture capital fund to support such young startups. As a result, young startups who are ready to use their technology-knowledge capabilities to help fight the global epidemic Covid-19 will find new inspiration and help. As many as 31 such startups are supported by this fund,” said the official.

He added that for this purpose KPMG has joined as a knowledge partner and has offered support to such startups for technology application in surveillance, contact tracking, PPE kits, N-95 masks, quarantine welfare, etc.

“In this conference the principal secretary to the chief minister M.K. Das, representatives of of KPMG, Urban Company, Sikyoiya Capital and other had joined too. The state government aims to utilize the knowledge and skills of the enthusiastic young startup in the fight against Covid-19,” the official added.