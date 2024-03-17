Gujarat govt taking strict action over attack on foreign students: MEA

New Delhi: The Gujarat government is taking strict action against those responsible for the violence at a university in Ahmedabad that left two foreign students injured, the external affairs ministry said on Sunday. External affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal (File Photo)

Local police have arrested two men and are searching for others responsible for the incident that occurred on Saturday night after a group of people entered a hostel at Gujarat University and allegedly assaulted a group of foreign students from different countries who were offering namaz.

“An incidence of violence took place at Gujarat University in Ahmedabad yesterday. State government is taking strict action against the perpetrators,” external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X.

“Two foreign students were injured in the clash. One of them has been discharged from hospital after receiving medical attention,” he said.

Jaiswal added that the external affairs ministry is in touch with the Gujarat government over the matter.

Two students – one from Sri Lanka and another from Tajikistan – were hospitalised after the incident at the university’s A-block hostel, according to the police.

A first information report (FIR) was registered against some 25 unidentified people for rioting, unlawful assembly, voluntarily causing hurt, damage to property and criminal trespass, police officials in Ahmedabad said.

At around 10.50pm on Saturday, a group of people entered the hostel and objected to five students from Afghanistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan offering namaz within the facility. The group also demanded that they should go to a mosque to pray, police said.

About 300 foreign students are enrolled at the University, and 75 of them stay in the hostel where the incident occurred.