Gujarat civic polls 2021: 6 cities, including Ahmedabad, to go to polls tomorrow
The municipal corporations of Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot, Jamnagar and Bhavnagar will go to the polls on February 21. The counting will take place on February 23. A week later, on February 28, elections to 81 municipalities, 31 district panchayats and 231 taluka panchayats will be held, counting of which will be on March 2.
Here are some of the interesting facts about Gujarat municipal elections 2021
> For the first time, the Aam Aadmi Party is contesting in all seats in Gujarat civic body election.
> The BJP has claimed to have already won 219 seats out of over 8,000 sears of all municipal corporations, municipalities etc that are going to polls on February 21 and 28.
Congress’ poll eve promise of ‘dating destinations' in Vadodara invites BJP's wrath
> For tomorrow's voting, over 43,000 police personnel will be deployed. The deployment would include 25,000 personnel from regular units, 15,000 home guards, and 3,000 from the state reserve police force (SRPF).
> The poll notification was issued on January 23. Since then, police seized liquor worth ₹8 crore and ₹1.97 lakh during searches.
> Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM is making a debut in Gujarat civic election and has fielded 21 candidates in six wards in Ahmedabad.
> Late Congress leader Ahmed Patel's son Faisal Patel campaigned for the Congress candidate for Ahemdabad Municipal Corporation, making his debut in politics.
> In Vadodara, the Congress has promised 'dating destination with coffee shops' for the youth in its manifesto which has vexed the BJP.
