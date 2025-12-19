Gujarat releases first draft list after SIR, 73.7 lakh voters deleted

Over 73.7 lakh voters have been deleted from Gujarat’s draft electoral roll released on Friday after the Special Intensive Revision. The names were removed for several reasons, including migration, death and duplication. It also said that enumeration forms have been collected from 4.34 crore voters, which makes for 85.50% per cent of the total voters in the state.(Representative/PTI)

According to data provided by the Gujarat Chief Electoral Officer, 51.86 lakh voters were removed from the draft list as they had migrated or were found to be absent.

Over 18.07 lakh voters were deleted from the draft list on account of death, while 3.81 lakh were removed for being enrolled in multiple places.

The data also stated that enumeration forms were collected from 4.34 crore voters, accounting for 85.50 per cent of the total electorate in the state.

The office said the claims and objections period, during which genuine voters can seek inclusion in the revised list, will remain open until January 18.

“Genuine electors can still be added back to the electoral rolls during the Claims and Objection period from 19.12.2025 to 18.01.2026,” it said.

The office also said, “Of the 5,08,43,436 electors, 4,34,70,109 submitted their Enumeration Forms, reflecting overwhelming participation in the first phase of the SIR.”