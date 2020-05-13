Gujarat sets up panel to study reasons for high mortality rate

india

Updated: May 13, 2020 00:19 IST

Surat: With Gujarat reporting the second-highest Covid-19 related deaths in the country after Maharashtra, the state government on Tuesday constituted a committee of medical experts to study the reasons for the high mortality rate, especially in Ahmedabad.

Maharashtra has reported 23,401 cases and 868 deaths while Gujarat 8,904 cases and 537 deaths.

A doctor, who is a member of the high power committee constituted by the deputy chief minister and health minister, Nitin Patel, said the decision for setting up the panel was taken at a meeting to prepare protocols for proper research on the reason for the high death rate.

“The doctors and other experts who are part of the committee have been asked to prepare the protocols, standard operating procedures and resources required for the research,” the doctor said on condition of anonymity.

He said so far no such study has been done by any state. “Not only experts from other states but guidance would be also taken from the Indian Council of Medical Research and doctors and pathologists from abroad too. This study is necessary to understand the progression of the disease,” the doctor said.

Dr Parthiv Mehta, senior pulmonologist–intensivist, said the study will help to understand the pattern and reasons for the deaths. “Extensive autopsies will guide the medical experts to understand how the virus is affecting the human beings and what is leading to the mortality,” Mehta said.

Jayanti Ravi, principal secretary (health), on Tuesday said 362 cases have been reported in the state since Monday taking the tally to 8,904. “... 267 cases were reported from Ahmedabad, 30 from Surat, 27 from Vadodra, and rest from other districts. ... 24 deaths were also reported in the last 24 hours,” she said.

The state government has decided to open factories and industries in the non-containment zones after no cases were reported from Rajkot over the last. Ashwani Kumar, the secretary to chief minister Vijay Rupani, said all businesses will be allowed to resume in Rajkot from May 14 provided they do not fall in the containment zones.

“The approvals for the same will be provided by the district collector. Rajkot falls under the Orange Zone. Despite that, the state government did not allow shops and businesses to restart...”

Kumar said of the 542 special trains for the stranded people till Monday, Gujarat operated the maximum--233-- in the country to ensure the safe return of over 2.80 lakh migrant workers to their homes.

Gujarat police chief Shivanand Jha said only those with confirmed e-tickets will be allowed at railway stations as no tickets are available at the ticket counters. “It is mandatory to wear masks and maintain social distancing.”