Gulfam Singh Yadav murder case: 6 held in connection with BJP leader's killing in UP's Sambhal

Superintendent of Police Krishan Kumar Bishnoi said that Mahesh Yadav, Gram Pradhan of Madhli village, and his son Ravi Yadav quarrelled with Gulfam Singh during the MLC elections.
Gulfam Singh Yadav was planning to move a no-confidence motion against block pramukh Ravi Yadav, due to which this incident was planned and executed. In this case, Mahesh Yadav, Ravi Yadav, Vikas Yadav, Mukesh, Ramniwas, and Sudhir have been arrested and sent to jail, the SP said.
He added that police also examined the CCTV footage during the investigation.
"Yadav was taken to Aligarh for treatment, but died on the way. A police team was deployed to investigate the case," Circle Officer (Gunnaur) Deepak Tiwari had earlier said.
Tiwari had also said Yadav was associated with the BJP. He had contested an assembly bypoll on a BJP ticket.