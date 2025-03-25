Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Mar 25, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Gulfam Singh Yadav murder case: 6 held in connection with BJP leader's killing in UP's Sambhal

PTI |
Mar 25, 2025 07:55 PM IST

Gulfam Singh Yadav was planning to move a no-confidence motion against block pramukh Ravi Yadav, due to which this incident was planned and executed.

Police on Tuesday arrested six persons in connection with the murder of BJP leader Gulfam Singh Yadav, who was allegedly killed with a lethal injection, police said on Tuesday.

Gulfam Singh Yadav was a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader who had taken on Mulayam Singh Yadav in 2004..(X (@MemesWorld4u))
Gulfam Singh Yadav was a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader who had taken on Mulayam Singh Yadav in 2004..(X (@MemesWorld4u))

The incident occurred on March 10 when Gulfam Singh Yadav, 60, was at his village farm, and three unidentified men arrived on a motorcycle and injected him with a poisonous substance, police said.

Superintendent of Police Krishan Kumar Bishnoi said that Mahesh Yadav, Gram Pradhan of Madhli village, and his son Ravi Yadav quarrelled with Gulfam Singh during the MLC elections.

Gulfam Singh Yadav was planning to move a no-confidence motion against block pramukh Ravi Yadav, due to which this incident was planned and executed. In this case, Mahesh Yadav, Ravi Yadav, Vikas Yadav, Mukesh, Ramniwas, and Sudhir have been arrested and sent to jail, the SP said.

He added that police also examined the CCTV footage during the investigation.

"Yadav was taken to Aligarh for treatment, but died on the way. A police team was deployed to investigate the case," Circle Officer (Gunnaur) Deepak Tiwari had earlier said.

Tiwari had also said Yadav was associated with the BJP. He had contested an assembly bypoll on a BJP ticket.

Share this article
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 25, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On