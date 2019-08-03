e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 03, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Aug 03, 2019

Gunfight breaks out between security forces, militants in J-K’s Sopore

On specific information about the presence of militants in Warpora area of Sopore, security forces launched a cordon and search operation, a police official said.

india Updated: Aug 03, 2019 08:53 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Srinagar
A gunfight broke out between militants and security forces in Sopore town of Baramulla district in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said.
A gunfight broke out between militants and security forces in Sopore town of Baramulla district in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said.(AFP File Photo )
         

A gunfight broke out between militants and security forces in Sopore town of Baramulla district in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said.

On specific information about the presence of militants in Warpora area of Sopore, security forces launched a cordon and search operation, a police official said.

He said as the forces were conducting searches in the area, the hiding militants fired upon them.

The forces retaliated, ensuing a gunfight, the official said.

The exchange of firing was going on, he said, adding that there were no reports of any casualty on either side.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. )

First Published: Aug 03, 2019 08:53 IST

tags
more from india
top news
    trending topics
    India vs West IndiesAshes 2019Khandaani Shafakhana movie reviewUnnao CaseEngland vs Australia Live ScoreHobbs & Shaw Movie ReviewParliament Live UpdatesAmarnath Yatra
    don't miss