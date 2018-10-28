Today in New Delhi, India
Gunmen abduct house owner in J&K’s Kulgam

Sheeraz Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Laroo village in south Kashmir district, was abducted on Saturday evening, police said, adding they have launched a manhunt to trace the abducted house owner.

india Updated: Oct 28, 2018 16:51 IST
Press Trust of India
Srinagar
Unidentified gunmen abducted a man who owns a house in Kulgam district, where seven civilians died in a blast after three militants were killed during a gunfight with security forces a few days ago, police said on Sunday.(AFP/Picture for representation)

Unidentified gunmen abducted a man who owns a house in Kulgam district, where seven civilians died in a blast after three militants were killed during a gunfight with security forces a few days ago, police said on Sunday.

Sheeraz Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Laroo village in south Kashmir district, was abducted on Saturday evening, they said. Police said they have launched a manhunt to trace the abducted house owner.

First Published: Oct 28, 2018 16:51 IST

