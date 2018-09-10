Gunmen kill civilian in Srinagar, third in Valley since Saturday

Unidentified gunmen killed a person on Monday night at Khanyar area in the old part of Srinagar. This is the third killing by unidentified gunmen in Valley since Saturday, police said.

The slain person has been identified as Abdul Ahmad a resident of Kupwara. Officials said unidentified gunmen shot dead Abdul Ahad from point blank range while he was travelling in his car. Police have taken the body to the control room for further verification.

Police did not say how many gunmen were involved in the shooting. The area has been cordoned by police and Central Reserve Police Force. A senior police officer said they were verifying details.

First Published: Sep 10, 2018 23:57 IST